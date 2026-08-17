Insilico Medicine Included in MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, Gaining Capital Market Endorsement in Core Strengths

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", HKEX: 3696), a clinical-stage drug discovery company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), announced that it will be included in MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes compiled by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI). The change will take effect as of the close of August 31, 2026.

MSCI is a global index leader, providing indexes widely tracked by global institutional investors and passive funds as investment benchmarks. Among them, the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes seek to represent the performance of the diversified set of sectors and industries among small-cap companies across both developed and emerging markets.

Insilico Medicine's inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes reflects the capital markets' growing endorsement of the Company's core competitive advantages, business model, and commercialization potential. It is expected to significantly broaden the Company's international visibility, attract passive capital inflows, and improve trading liquidity.

Since its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, Insilico Medicine has received research coverage from 13 leading global brokerage firms, all with positive ratings and target prices reaching up to HKD 100, including SWS Securities, Southwest Securities, Morgan Stanley, CITIC Securities, Guangfa Securities, CICC, UBS, Sinolink Securities, Jefferies, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Guotai Haitong Securities, and Guosheng Securities.

Following its profit alert announcement on July 9, 2026, which projected H1 revenue of USD 102.5 million to USD 106.5 million, the stock market responded with greater confidence, represented by a research coverage number soaring by nearly 40% within one month.

Previously, Insilico Medicine has been included into several major index series, including the China Securities Index (CSI) Series (CSI Hong Kong Connect Innovative Drug Index, CSI Hong Kong Brand Name Drug Index, and CSI HK Connect Health Care Composite Index), Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Healthcare Index, Hang Seng Biotechnology Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Global All-Cap Index, and FTSE Global Total-Cap Index.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend healthy longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma. AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine.

For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

SOURCE Insilico Medicine