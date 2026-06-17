Inspiration Mobility Group Acquires Electrada Assets to Scale End-to-End Electric Fuel Solutions for Commercial Fleets

Acquisition deepens Inspiration Energy's commercial charging, Charging-as-a-Service, and energy management capabilities as fuel prices reach historic highs

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration Mobility Group ("Inspiration"), a leading provider of fleet management and EV charging solutions, today announced the acquisition of select assets of Electrada, an industry leader in commercial fleet electrification since 2020. Electrada's team, project pipeline, charging depot development and energy management software, and intellectual property assets become part of Inspiration Energy, Inspiration's charging infrastructure and energy management business, significantly expanding its existing CaaS capabilities and customer reach.

Over the past six years, Electrada has built and operated some of the highest-reliability fleet electrification infrastructure across the United States, serving public agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and institutional customers under its 360 CaaS, FleetFlex, and FleetFlip models. Across more than 375 depots, the company has delivered more than 99 percent electric fuel uptime and powered more than 10 million clean miles annually, enabling commercial fleets ranging from passenger vehicles to Class 8 tractor-trailers to exit fossil fuel dependency with predictable, durable cost savings and reliable operations.

"Inspiration is the natural home for what Electrada has built," said Kevin Kushman, CEO of Electrada. "We've always measured success by customer outcomes, not infrastructure deployed, and Inspiration holds that same standard. Electrada's depth in utility coordination, distributed power, and depot energy management means fleet operators aren't just getting charging infrastructure; they're getting an energy program architected to structurally reduce and stabilize their fuel costs. The acquisition brings together Electrada's proven team, processes, and technology with Inspiration Energy's ability to build, own, and manage depot real estate and charging infrastructure, giving fleet operators a fully capitalized, site-to-socket solution from the decision to electrify through daily electric fuel operations."

The acquisition reinforces Inspiration Energy's ability to serve customers across the full electric fuel lifecycle: precision depot design and utility coordination, distributed power, optimized energy management, and ongoing operations; all offered as a turnkey CaaS program to eliminate upfront infrastructure risk. Already the leader in EV fleet management, leasing vehicles and providing fleet services to corporate fleets across the U.S., Inspiration will leverage Electrada's capabilities to further grow its presence with heavy-duty commercial vehicles, distribution fleets, and the autonomous vehicle market, segments defined by high energy demand, complex operational requirements, bespoke vehicle financing requirements, and an acute need for infrastructure reliability that the combined platform is uniquely positioned to meet.

"At a moment when fuel price spikes have already disrupted fleet budgets and operational planning, the value proposition for electrification has never been clearer," said Josh Green, founder and CEO of Inspiration Mobility Group. "Electrada has excelled at doing something genuinely difficult: delivering reliable electric fuel at optimized, predictable cost across millions of fleet miles for some of the most operationally complex fleets in the country. Inspiration's mission has always been to make electric transportation the obvious economic choice for commercial fleets, not just the responsible one. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver that outcome, at scale; giving customers one turnkey partner from the decision about where, when and how to electrify, to the deployment of vehicles and charging, and lastly to daily fleet and electric fuel operations."

To learn more visit www.inspirationmobility.com/energy/electrada

About Inspiration Mobility Group

Inspiration Mobility Group is a specialist asset management platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to an electric future. Inspiration invests in, owns, and operates the real assets that enable the decarbonization of transportation, including vehicles, charging and energy infrastructure, and real estate. Leveraging its unique combination of flexible capital, cutting-edge technology, and deep operational expertise, Inspiration businesses deliver integrated, scalable solutions for the electric economy.

About Inspiration Energy

Inspiration Energy, an Inspiration Mobility Group company, designs, develops, owns, and operates commercial-grade EV charging infrastructure to enable confident and reliable fleet electrification. With extensive experience deploying all types of clean energy infrastructure, Inspiration Energy delivers integrated, scalable energy and charging solutions, including fully financed CaaS programs, to accelerate the transition to electric transportation.

About Electrada

Electrada, founded in 2020 by utility, distributed power and mobility experts, has developed and operated high-reliability fleet electrification programs and depots across the United States for public and private customers under its 360 CaaS, FleetFlex, and FleetFlip models, serving multiple use cases from passenger vehicles to Class 8 tractor-trailer fleets.

SOURCE Inspiration Mobility Group, LLC