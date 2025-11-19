Inspiration Energy and zTrip Open EV Fast-Charging Hubs Now Serving Fleets and Community in Kansas City and Pittsburgh

The new PowerUp Points provide increased access to Level 3 public fast-chargers within each metro, cut EV charging times to just 20 minutes

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inspiration Energy, an Inspiration Mobility Group company and a leading developer of fleet-focused electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced a milestone in its continued partnership with zTrip, the nation's largest taxi fleet operator. Together, the companies are expanding access to EV charging by opening the first publicly-accessible Level 3 fast-charging hubs near the downtown metro areas of Kansas City, MO, and Pittsburgh, PA.

Inspiration's Kansas City PowerUp Point offers the only publicly available over 75 kW+ DC fast chargers with multiple stations within three miles of downtown Kansas City. Inspiration's Pittsburgh PowerUp Point offers the only publicly available over 75 kW+ DC fast chargers with multiple stations within two and a half miles of downtown Pittsburgh.

The two public PowerUp Point (PuP) stations provide drivers with up to an 80% charge in about 20 minutes, dramatically reducing charging times from hours to minutes. Together, the sites initially provide twelve high-power ports in Kansas City and six in Pittsburgh, filling a critical gap in urban EV infrastructure where public fast-charging options were practically nonexistent.

"Our goal is to make EV charging as easy and reliable as filling up a gas tank," said Josh Green, CEO of Inspiration Mobility Group. "By adding commercial-grade Level 3 fast-charging solutions in both cities, we're helping accelerate the shift to electric transportation and ensuring fleets and local drivers can charge quickly, reliably, and conveniently."

Until now, Kansas City drivers had access to only a handful of public fast chargers, none of which were located within five miles of the city's downtown, with Pittsburgh drivers facing similar charging challenges. The new, Inspiration-owned and managed charging depots provide dependable, 24/7 access to Level 3 fast charging, supporting local businesses, rideshare drivers, delivery fleets, and everyday EV owners.

"As the nation's largest taxi fleet operator, we know how critical reliable charging is to keeping drivers on the road and passengers served," said Bill George, CEO of zTrip. "Partnering with Inspiration not only supports our own EV transition but also strengthens the entire EV community in both cities."

To open these PowerUp Points to the public, Inspiration teamed with Presto, an all-in-one EV charging platform purpose-built for scalability. Drivers can easily find, charge, and pay through the Presto network, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience.

"The PowerUp Points are exactly what Presto was built for: shared-use infrastructure that grows with demand and delivers consistent, fast-charging access," said Ashwin Dias, CEO of Presto.

Located in Kansas City's downtown Paseo West district and Pittsburgh's historic Manchester neighborhood, each PowerUp Point operates year-round and features 180-kilowatt-hour chargers compatible with CCS connectors and NACS (with an adapter). By reducing charging times from hours to minutes, they provide essential infrastructure where it's needed most, powering economic activity and enabling the transition to electric transportation.

Opening these PuPs to the public marks the next phase of Inspiration and zTrip's partnership, which launched its first charging depot exclusively for zTrip fleet drivers in November 2024. With additional charging hubs planned in major metro areas in 2026, the companies are accelerating the shift toward cleaner, more cost-effective fleet operations and equitable EV access nationwide.

To learn more, visit inspirationmobility.com/powerup-point.

About Inspiration Energy

Inspiration Energy, an Inspiration Mobility Group company, designs, develops, owns and operates commercial-grade EV charging infrastructure to enable confident and reliable fleet electrification. With many decades of experience deploying all types of clean energy infrastructure, Inspiration Energy's team delivers integrated, scalable energy and charging solutions to power the electric economy.

Inspiration Mobility Group, LLC ("Inspiration") is a specialist asset management platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to an electric future. Inspiration invests in, develops, owns, and operates the real assets that enable the decarbonization of transportation, including electric vehicles, charging and energy infrastructure, and real estate.

About zTrip

zTrip, the nation's largest taxi fleet operator, is committed to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation. Partnering with Inspiration Mobility on PowerUp Point Kansas City, zTrip continues its leadership in EV adoption, offering high-speed EV charging that meets the evolving needs of its drivers and other commercial fleet operators.

About Presto

Presto is an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform that powers seamless and reliable charging experiences for fleets, mobility providers, and businesses. Presto's platform makes working with fleets seamless for charging partners, while fleet partners can quickly and easily roll out an all-in-one charging solution using Presto's highly-rated mobile app (available for iOS and Android) or integrate charging into their customer experiences using Presto's seamless APIs.

SOURCE Inspiration Mobility Group, LLC