Inspire Investing Ranks #166 in Financial Times "Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024"

BOISE, Idaho, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, ranked #166 in The Financial Times' list of "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024." Inspire has made the list three out of the last four years and ranked higher than Amazon, Shopify, and DocuSign. From 2019 to 2022, Inspire posted a 268% absolute growth rate.

"It's incredibly humbling to make the list this many times, especially considering how difficult 2022 was for the financial markets," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "All credit goes to our investors who believe in faith-based investing, and all glory goes to God for blessing us with continued growth. The future growth of faith-based investing looks bright as we plan to bring more funds to market at very competitive rates."

The Financial Times Methodology

The Financial Times' fifth annual "Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024" list includes the 500 companies in the Americas that had the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2019 and 2022. View the complete list and methodology details.

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™. Investors worldwide use it to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition from FA Magazine seven times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row. Inspire was recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three of the last four years and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. Learn more at www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

