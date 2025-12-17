Inspire Growth ETF (NYSE: GLRY) Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary and 5-Star Morningstar Rating

Inspire's biblically responsible Growth ETF (NYSE: GLRY) reaches 5-year milestone, achieving a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating 10 months in a row.

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, is pleased to announce major milestones for the Inspire Growth ETF (NYSE: GLRY), which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary and has received a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating™ 10 months in a row.

"Five years and five stars are a major achievement, and we praise God for this milestone," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "GLRY was created to give investors a way to seek competitive growth while investing in companies that reflect their biblical values. Seeing that vision validated over time is deeply encouraging for our team and for the families and advisors we serve."

Launched in 2020, GLRY delivers an actively managed, all-cap approach to faith-aligned growth investing; identifying biblically aligned U.S. companies demonstrating high growth potential and upward price movements. By combining the Inspire Impact Score™ with rigorous technical analysis, the Fund seeks out stocks demonstrating financial strength, accelerating earnings, attractive valuations, and superior relative strength, with the goal of outperforming the broader U.S. market.

GLRY received a 5-star Morningstar Rating for the 3-year period out of 373 Mid-Cap Blend funds as of 11/30/25. This rating lists GLRY's overall performance as "High" and overall risk as "Average" for the same time period.

Performance as of 9/30/2025 3 month 1 year 3 year Since Inception Inspire Growth ETF NAV 13.02 % 18.80 % 23.16 % 10.21 % Inspire Growth ETF Market Price 12.97 % 18.79 % 23.21 % 10.24 %

GLRY is one of nine exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by Inspire and is part of the firm's growing lineup of faith-based investment solutions. Inspire's ETF platform now manages over $2.3 billion in assets (as of 9/30/25), contributing to the firm's total $3.5 billion+ in assets under management across ETFs and separately managed accounts.

For more information about the Inspire Growth ETF (GLRY) and other faith-based investment options offered by Inspire Investing, please visit www.inspireetf.com/glry.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs (as of 9/30/25), and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which applies a proprietary methodology combining exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three of those times. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire and biblically responsible investing.

Important Disclosures

Advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice and are provided for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision. Inspire Investing integrates biblical principles into its investment philosophy through a Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) approach. This value-based methodology reflects Inspire's interpretation of Scripture and may not align with the views or beliefs of all investors.

The Morningstar Rating™ is a risk-adjusted measure calculated based on a fund's historical performance, accounting for variation in monthly returns, with an emphasis on downward variations and the impact of fees and expenses. © 2025 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. All performance figures referenced herein are historical and may not reflect current or future market conditions. Actual investor outcomes may vary. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives or avoid losses.

Inspire Investing, LLC serves as the investment adviser to certain proprietary ETFs used in Inspire portfolios. Inspire receives management fees from these ETFs, creating a potential conflict of interest. Inspire seeks to mitigate this conflict through policies and procedures that ensure recommendations are made in clients' best interests and consistent with their unique goals and risk profiles. Additional details can be found in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A.

Information and data referenced in this article may be obtained from third-party sources believed to be reliable but Inspire makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment advice. Inspire does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Please consult your own advisor regarding your specific situation.

The Inspire Impact Score is a proprietary scoring methodology developed by Inspire Investing to assess alignment with biblical values. It does not constitute a performance metric and should not be interpreted as a predictor of future investment returns or suitability. Inspire's screening and scoring approach reflects a biblically responsible investing (BRI) philosophy. This faith-based methodology may not align with the beliefs or investment objectives of all investors.

Charitable giving referenced in this article is made by Inspire Investing through its business operations and partnerships. These efforts are not tied to specific investment results. Investors are not guaranteed a charitable impact from their participation in Inspire's products or services. Inspire's charitable efforts are subject to change and are not tax-deductible for investors. Total lifetime giving through the Give50 program is $493,372 as of 12/31/2024.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Copyright © 2025 Inspire. All rights reserved.

Rankings, awards, and recognition by unaffiliated rating services or publications should not be construed as a guarantee that a client or prospective client will experience a certain level of results if Inspire Investing is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Inspire by any of its clients. The Inc. 5000 rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period among participating private U.S. companies meeting specific eligibility criteria; Financial Advisor Magazine's Top RIA ranking is based on assets under management as reported to the SEC, growth in assets, and other factors; Financial Times ranking is based on revenue growth over 3-year periods. No compensation was paid by Inspire for consideration for these rankings. Rankings are generally based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of investment performance. Past recognition is not indicative of future performance.

