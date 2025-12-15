Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF (FDLS) Receives Prestigious 5-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™

FDLS received a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating for the 3-year period out of 582 Small Blend funds as of 11/30/25. This rating lists FDLS's overall performance as "High" and overall risk as "Average" for the same time period.

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing is pleased to announce that the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF (NYSE: FDLS) has been awarded a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating™ for the 3-year period ending 11/30/25. Morningstar's rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted returns relative to category peers, with ETFs in the top decile receiving the prestigious 5-star designation.

FDLS received a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating(TM) for the 3-year period out of 582 Small Blend funds as of 11/30/25. This rating lists FDLS’s overall performance as “High” and overall risk as “Average” for the same time period.

"We are thrilled to see FDLS receive this prestigious 5-star rating from Morningstar," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "This milestone demonstrates that faith-aligned investing can deliver competitive performance without compromising values. Investors are increasingly seeking ways to invest with conviction, and we're grateful to help them put their money to work with purpose."

FDLS received a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating for the 3-year period out of 582 Small Blend funds as of 11/30/25. According to Morningstar, the fund's overall performance ranks as "High," while its overall risk is rated "Average" over the same timeframe.

About FDLS

With an expense ratio of 0.85%, FDLS is a faith-based ETF comprised of 100 high-quality, biblically aligned companies (market caps greater than $250 million) seeking provides investors with access to a diversified equity portfolio that integrates momentum, value, and quality factors—all screened for alignment with biblical values using Inspire's proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology.

The fund's factor-based scoring methodology ranks companies based on 16 criteria for Quality (including biblical values, profitability, financial health, and growth), 7 criteria for Momentum (including relative price strength and EPS revisions), and 8 criteria for Value (including price-to-value ratios, dividends, and volatility).

FDLS seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index. For more information about the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF (FDLS) and other faith-based investment solutions from Inspire Investing, please visit www.inspireetf.com/fdls.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs (as of 9/30/25), and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which applies a proprietary methodology combining exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three of those times. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Disclaimers

Information and data referenced in this article may be obtained from third-party sources believed to be reliable but Inspire makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. All performance figures referenced herein are historical and may not reflect current or future market conditions. Actual investor outcomes may vary. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives or avoid losses.

Inspire Investing, LLC serves as the investment adviser to certain proprietary ETFs used in Inspire portfolios. Inspire receives management fees from these ETFs, creating a potential conflict of interest. Inspire seeks to mitigate this conflict through policies and procedures that ensure recommendations are made in clients' best interests and consistent with their unique goals and risk profiles. Additional details can be found in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment advice. Inspire does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Please consult your own advisor regarding your specific situation.

Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Copyright © 2025 Inspire. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Morningstar Rating: The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed- end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns.

Approval code: 86adpdb8b

SOURCE Inspire Investing