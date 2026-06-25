Insta360 Announces Ace Pro 2 Arctic White Videography Bundles, Merging Premium Aesthetics with Pro-Level Imaging

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 today announced the launch of the new Ace Pro 2 Arctic White Videography Bundles. Designed to position the action camera as a new-generation everyday essential, this release blends high-end imaging performance with lifestyle aesthetics. Evolving the camera from a pure utility tool into a medium for emotional expression and personal style, the new bundles introduce a cohesive, all-white accessory ecosystem. The lineup delivers a vintage digital camera aesthetic combined with the tactile satisfaction of instant photo printing, creating a complete imaging ecosystem tailored for lifestyle creators.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Arctic White Limited Edition

Key Highlights and Features

The Arctic White ecosystem introduces a clean, minimalist design that seamlessly integrates into everyday fashion as a premium staple. The pure white finish of the camera and accessories also serves as a versatile canvas, encouraging users to personalize their gear with DIY customizations.

Xplorer Grip Pro Kit (Arctic White)

The color-matched Xplorer Grip Pro Kit transforms Ace Pro 2 into a street photography tool with enhanced ergonomics. Connecting via USB-C, the grip features a physical dial for adjusting exposure, shutter speed, and filters, and a dedicated Zoom Knob for smooth 1-2x slide zoom and 2x lossless zoom. A detachable threaded shutter button rounds out the tactile experience. Additionally, the grip houses a built-in 2010mAh battery that automatically charges the camera, delivering up to 5 hours and 40 minutes of continuous shooting.

Pocket Printer (Arctic White) & Light Leak Overlays

The new Pocket Printer (Arctic White) enables quick wireless Bluetooth printing directly from the camera. Utilizing dye-sublimation technology and a 16.7-million-color gamut, the printer outputs crisp, waterproof, and dustproof 3-inch prints with an exclusive Ace Pro 2 watermark. Through the Insta360 app, users can manage batch printing from the camera or their phone's photo gallery without interrupting their workflow. The app also introduces the new Light Leak Overlay feature, allowing users to apply vintage film grain, light leaks, lens flares, and retro timestamps to their photos before printing.

Industry-First 2-in-1 Flash + Fill Light for Action Cameras

Expanding the ecosystem is the new 2-in-1 Flash + Fill Light (sold separately), designed to solve the low-light limitations of action cameras. Delivering a peak brightness of up to 4000 lux (measured at 19.7 inches/0.5 meters), it features a smart TTL auto-flash, 4-level manual brightness adjustment, and a wide color temperature range (2500K–6500K). The light integrates seamlessly with the camera's software and built-in color profiles to produce retro-style night portraits. It features magnetic mounting, Bluetooth wireless control for off-camera lighting, and a 43-foot waterproof rating.

Advanced Imaging & In-Camera Features

The Ace Pro 2 Arctic White Limited Edition retains its advanced imaging capabilities, powered by a Dual-AI Chip for exceptional low-light performance, supporting up to 4K60fps in PureVideo Mode. The camera's 2.5-inch flip touchscreen facilitates easy self-framing, making expansive, wide-angle selfies effortless. Software enhancements include a dedicated Portrait Mode with refined skin smoothing algorithms, in-camera Live Photo capture, and a suite of built-in Leica and cinematic film profiles (including NC Film, CC Film, and Vintage Vacation) for stylized, straight-out-of-camera results.

The Arctic White Ecosystem

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Arctic White Limited Edition is available in three distinct bundles, each featuring the single-battery version of the camera alongside specialized accessories tailored to different creative workflows:

Flash Print Bundle: Includes the Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Pocket Printer, Flip Screen Hood, and a Classic Leather Case that neatly stores the entire kit. The Flash Print Bundle is ideal for social gatherings, parties, and lifestyle creators who want the full vintage digital camera experience. The Flip Screen Hood provides a waist-level viewfinder feel, while the Pocket Printer allows creators to instantly turn memories into tangible, retro-styled keepsakes.

Includes the Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Pocket Printer, Flip Screen Hood, and a Classic Leather Case that neatly stores the entire kit. The Flash Print Bundle is ideal for social gatherings, parties, and lifestyle creators who want the full vintage digital camera experience. The Flip Screen Hood provides a waist-level viewfinder feel, while the Pocket Printer allows creators to instantly turn memories into tangible, retro-styled keepsakes. Xplorer Mist Bundle (not available in the US): Includes the Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Black Mist Filter, and Screen Protector. The Xplorer Mist Bundle is geared toward cinematic vlogging and atmospheric street photography. The Black Mist Filter softens highlights and lowers contrast, giving footage a natural, film-like glow that pairs perfectly with the camera's built-in cinematic color profiles.

Includes the Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Black Mist Filter, and Screen Protector. The Xplorer Mist Bundle is geared toward cinematic vlogging and atmospheric street photography. The Black Mist Filter softens highlights and lowers contrast, giving footage a natural, film-like glow that pairs perfectly with the camera's built-in cinematic color profiles. Xplorer Pro Bundle (US only): Featuring the Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, this is the essential setup for adventure travel and capturing everyday moments. It provides extended battery life and tactile physical controls, ensuring the camera is always ready to capture high-quality footage on the go without the bulk of additional accessories.

Availability

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Arctic White Videography Bundles are available today via store.insta360.com and select global retailers.

About Insta360

With a "Think Bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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