Think Bold, Ride Bold: Insta360 Takes Over the Champs-Élysées with 200-Rider Community Event

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 announced "Vibrez en Jaune" Pop-Up, a three-day cycling and creator event held in Paris from July 24 to July 26, 2026. Designed to coincide with the electric atmosphere of the Tour de France finale, the event culminated in a 200-rider takeover of the Parisian streets, bringing the spirit of professional cycling to everyday enthusiasts and urban explorers.

Built around the theme 'Think Bold, Ride Bold,' "Vibrez en Jaune" Pop-Up featured immersive pop-up experiences, hands-on creator workshops, and a sprawling group ride traversing the iconic 90km classic route from Versailles to the Champs-Élysées. The festival served as a celebration of cycling not just as a competitive sport, but as a vehicle for exploration, storytelling, and community connection.

A Festival of Content and Culture

The event kicked off on July 24 with a two-day hub of activity in the heart of Paris. Moving away from traditional retail experiences, Insta360 hosted a series of "Cycle & Create" workshops designed to lower the barrier to content creation.

Attendees gained access to on-site trial devices, allowing them to test out Insta360's unique product ecosystem firsthand. Insta360 product experts were on hand to teach advanced cycling photography and videography techniques, ensuring riders knew exactly how to capture dynamic, hands-free POV footage of their urban commutes and weekend group rides.

The pop-up also served as a central gathering space for the community. Registered riders connected over coffee, collected their limited-edition Insta360 yellow cycling jerseys, and prepared for the weekend's main event.

The Hero Moment: Taking Over the Streets of Paris

On Sunday, July 26, over 200 riders embarked on the "Vibrez en Jaune" Pop-Up main event. Organized in partnership with the Peloton Cycling Club, the group rode a 90km route inspired by the Tour de France Paris finale.

Beginning in Versailles, the group rode through the Paris city center before arriving at the Champs-Élysées. To ensure safety and an optimal experience, riders were organized into small, supervised packs of 20 to 25 across four distinct difficulty tiers—Spicy, Medium-Plus, Medium, and Mild—making the professional route accessible to a wide range of skill levels.

Select riders were equipped with Insta360 cameras to record immersive, first-person footage of the group as they navigated the historic streets, creating a collaborative, community-driven documentary of the ride.

Celebrating the Finish Line

The ride concluded at the Insta360 pop-up space for a vibrant after-party. As the actual Tour de France final stage was broadcast live on a giant screen, participants were treated to a professional DJ, refreshments, and finger food.

To reward the community, Insta360 hosted a drawing featuring premium cycling accessory bundles and high-value grand prizes, including the Insta360 GO Ultra Tadej Pogačar Edition and an exclusive jersey signed by the cycling champion himself.

Redefining Urban Exploration

Beyond the celebration of the sport, "Vibrez en Jaune" Pop-Up highlights the brand's ongoing commitment to sustainable urban lifestyles. By encouraging people to rediscover their cities by bike, Insta360 aims to promote cycling as an accessible, low-carbon choice that allows individuals to experience urban life in a more mindful, connected way.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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SOURCE Insta360