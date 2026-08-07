Insta360 Launches AI Voice Assistant for GO Ultra

A software update brings real-time translation, voice and photo Q&A to the palm-sized wearable camera, turning GO Ultra into a smarter travel companion.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 today announced the AI Voice Assistant, a major software update that turns Insta360 GO Ultra into a more capable companion for travel, exploration and storytelling. The AI Voice Assistant is built with Google Gemini, it lets users translate conversations and get instant answers through voice and photo Q&A, all from one wearable device.

Long-press the shutter button, or say "Hey, Kira" while GO Ultra is powered on, and the camera on your chest becomes an interpreter, guide and source of instant answers.

GO Ultra is a palm-sized wearable vlogging camera built for lightweight, hands-free, first-person capture. Its magnetic mounting system makes it easy to wear, remove and reposition, while AI-powered editing helps turn everyday footage into shareable stories.

With the AI Voice Assistant, users can now capture, communicate and discover without constantly reaching for their phone. Four core capabilities power the experience, covering everything from conversations on the road to questions inspired by the world around you.

Real-Time Translation

The AI Voice Assistant helps break down language barriers in the moments travelers encounter them most, from ordering food and shopping to navigating transportation and handling everyday conversations.

Instead of typing into a translation app and passing a phone back and forth, users can simply speak. GO Ultra interprets the exchange in real time, helping conversations feel more natural and face to face.

Its magnetic wearable design makes it easy to switch between hands-free use and quickly removing the camera to pass it to someone else, without stopping to type or navigate a screen.

Ask with Photo

Some questions are easier to show than explain. Point GO Ultra at what you're seeing and ask.

GO Ultra can interpret signs in unfamiliar languages, identify unfamiliar buildings and provide context on exhibits, landmarks and cultural details. Answers arrive in seconds, helping travelers better understand what's in front of them without stopping to search manually.

Ask by Voice

When a question comes to mind, just ask.

GO Ultra can help with practical details such as the weather, prices, local dishes and souvenir recommendations, or provide background on the history, culture and stories behind a destination.

Whether deciding what to order or learning why a particular place matters, travelers can get useful answers without pausing the experience to search on their phone.

Voiceprint Recognition

Travel is rarely quiet. GO Ultra learns the sound of the user's voice and can pick it out from traffic, crowds and nearby conversations.

On a busy street or packed train, it stays focused on the person asking, helping ensure the right question receives the right response.

A Deeper Way to Travel

GO Ultra now helps travelers do more than capture memories. It can support conversations with locals, help users discover places beyond the usual guidebook and add context to the culture, history and customs around them.

Everything runs through the same wearable camera already capturing the trip, reducing the need to stop, search and switch between devices. Because these exchanges happen as part of the experience, they can also become part of the footage, turning isolated clips into a fuller record of the journey.

Once the day is over, Moments Pro adds another AI-powered layer to the workflow. Separate from the AI Voice Assistant, it identifies standout moments, organizes scattered clips into a coherent edit and pairs them with music that follows the movement and rhythm on screen. What once required manually finding music and cutting clips together can come back ready to share.

Family Trips That Teach

For families, GO Ultra can turn travel into an interactive learning experience. Parents spend less time searching on their phones, while children can ask about wildlife, plants, historic sites, architecture and local culture as soon as something catches their attention.

The result is a more engaging, curiosity-led way for families to learn and explore together.

Availability

The AI Voice Assistant begins rolling out to Insta360 GO Ultra on July 29, 2026, through a software update in the Insta360 app. Feature availability may vary by region and language. Visit the Insta360 website for more details.

The key improvement here is that Ask with Photo is now about identifying what the camera sees, while Ask by Voice is about open-ended questions and recommendations. Moments Pro is retained, but it is explicitly separated from the Voice Assistant rather than misleadingly presented as one of its four core features.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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SOURCE Insta360