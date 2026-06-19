Insta360 Luna Ultra Dual-Lens 8K Gimbal Camera and Mic Pro Announced; More Info at B&H

Insta360 Luna Ultra Standard Combo https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1964142-REG/insta360_cinsabta_luna01_luna_ultra_standard_bundle.html

Key Features

Capture up to 8K30 Action Footage

Dual Lenses, 1" & 1/1.3" CMOS Sensors

Detachable 2" OLED Screen

Triple AI Chip, 47GB Internal Storage

3-Axis Stabilization, AI Tracking

Built-In Leica Color Profiles

The Insta360 Luna Ultra has built-in Leica color profiles and cinematic filters, as well as 10-bit I-Log recording. Dynamic range sits around 14 stops. The camera's subject tracking and focus system uses the AI chip, and Insta360 promises enough speed and accuracy to capture fast-moving sports. Additional modes include 4K Live Frame photos and a Beauty Mode for refined skin texture.

The Luna Ultra comes equipped with a triple AI processing chip, two of which are dedicated to imaging for superior low-light performance. The other chip provides processing power for the rest of the camera's functions.

The 2" detachable OLED touchscreen, supporting HD video transmission at up to 65' and functioning as a remote control and a wireless microphone. Battery life for the Luna sits around four hours when utilizing its 3-axis stabilization and AI tracking.

Learn more at B&H Explora blog here

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

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https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820 https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo