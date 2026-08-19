Instacart Expands On-Demand Retail Delivery with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports

New partnership offers customers on-demand, fast delivery of the latest footwear styles, apparel and accessories

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Foot Locker today announced a new partnership bringing Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports to the Instacart Marketplace. Customers can now shop a wide assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories from more than 1,000 locations nationwide for delivery in as fast as one hour with no markups.

Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are now available on Instacart for delivery in as fast as an hour with no markups

The partnership arrives at a key moment as families wrap up their back-to-school shopping and prepare for the year ahead. With students heading back to classrooms, sports practices, and extracurricular activities, shoppers can conveniently access the latest footwear styles and head-to-toe looks from Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports through Instacart.

"Foot Locker is one of the most iconic names in footwear and apparel and we're thrilled to welcome their family of brands to the Instacart Marketplace," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at Instacart. "What makes this partnership special is that our customers already come to Instacart when they need something fast, and now that includes the perfect pair of sneakers and apparel with no markups."

"We're always looking for new ways to bring our assortment closer to our customers, and partnering with Instacart is a natural extension to that commitment," said Ashley Chiang, Senior Director of Strategy at Foot Locker. "This partnership is about making it faster and more convenient for our customers to access the latest styles on-demand from Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports."

The partnership gives Instacart customers access to the latest styles from top footwear and apparel brands across Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports, and joins more than 2,200 retail banners available on the Instacart Marketplace. Whether it's a fresh pair of sneakers for the first day of school or new apparel for the season ahead, new qualifying customers can receive $15 off a $75+ purchase from Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs on Instacart through August 24*.

To start shopping, visit Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, or Champs Sports on the Instacart Marketplace or download the Instacart App.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners -- representing nearly 100,000 stores -- to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture.

*$15 off is valid from 08/19/2026 through 08/24/2026 at 11:59PM PT and is valid only in the United States for one order of $75 or more with one of Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, or Champs Sports and purchased through Instacart, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price for all non-alcohol products, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Product and brand exclusions apply and may vary; excluded items will not count toward the qualifying spend and are not eligible for the discount. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart