instED Partners With Mercy Flights to Expand In-Home Emergency Care in Southern Oregon

Partnership supports Mercy Flights' Oregon Health Authority Catalyst Grant initiative with nurse navigation, telehealth physician support, and coordinated care technology

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- instED, a Massachusetts-based Mobile Integrated Health company, officially announces its partnership with Mercy Flights to support the expansion of in-home emergency care across southern Oregon.

Mercy Flights was selected by the Oregon Health Authority for a Catalyst Grant Award through the Rural Health Transformation Program. The award supports Mercy Flights' In-Home Emergency Care with Medical Transport to Alternate Destinations initiative and runs from July 1, 2026, through September 30, 2028.

instED will serve as a care partner for the initiative. Its role includes nurse navigation, telehealth physician support, and technology-enabled care coordination designed to connect field clinicians, medical oversight, and follow-up services.

A coordinated alternative when hospital emergency care is not required

The initiative gives Mercy Flights clinicians another pathway for eligible patients who need timely medical evaluation but do not require hospital emergency department services. Specially trained clinicians can assess and treat patients at home, then connect them with an appropriate destination or follow-up service based on the patient's needs.

The partnership combines:

Mercy Flights' regional emergency medical services experience

instED's clinical resource center and nurse navigation

Real-time telehealth physician support

Shared technology for care coordination and follow-up

"Mercy Flights has a long history of championing the impacts of care in place, and we admire their leadership in rural health innovation," said Don Stiffler, CEO of instED. "We're proud to work alongside them to serve Oregonians through this program."

Building rural care around local partners

The partnership reflects a central goal of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program: helping states improve healthcare access, quality, and outcomes through sustainable care models, workforce development, coordination, and technology.

Mercy Flights will lead the initiative locally, supported by instED's clinical and operational infrastructure. This structure allows the program to build on trusted regional capabilities while adding the navigation and medical oversight needed to coordinate care beyond a traditional facility.

"This award reflects the growing recognition that healthcare can be delivered in new and innovative ways that improve patient outcomes while strengthening our healthcare system," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights. "We are honored to be selected by the Oregon Health Authority and grateful for the many partners who have worked alongside us to make this vision a reality."

Extending instED's care-in-place model

instED works with health plans, provider groups, and emergency medical services organizations to deliver episodic medical care in patients' homes. Its model connects a clinical resource center, mobile clinicians, virtual medical control, and a technology platform that supports coordination across the care team.

The Oregon initiative extends that model through a partnership designed around southern Oregon's communities and existing emergency medical services infrastructure. It also demonstrates how local organizations can add care-in-place capabilities without building every clinical and technology component independently.

More information about instED's approach is available in its care model for patients with complex health needs and its resources for healthcare partners.

About instED

instED is a Massachusetts-based Mobile Integrated Health company that delivers episodic medical care in the home. The company's model combines nurse navigation, mobile clinicians, virtual medical control, and technology-enabled care coordination to support patients, providers, and healthcare partners. Learn more at www.insted.us.

About Mercy Flights

Mercy Flights is a nonprofit provider of air and ground ambulance services serving southern Oregon and northern California. Its services include emergency transport, Mobile Integrated Healthcare, communications, and community-based programs. Learn more at www.mercyflights.com.

Media contact

Anthony Dutcher

Vix Media Group

[email protected]

301-485-9853

SOURCE instED