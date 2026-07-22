Massachusetts Mobile Integrated Health Provider Releases 2025 Results Across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible Populations

instED Data Shows Lower Emergency Department Use Among High-Risk Members After Care-in-Place Intervention.

BOSTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- instED, a Massachusetts-based Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) care delivery service that provides on-demand, episodic medical care to patients in the comfort of home, today released a new report highlighting significant clinical impact resulting from their innovative care model.

instED Report: A Proven, Dignified Alternative to the Emergency Department By preventing unnecessary emergency department visits and hospital admissions, instED delivers measurable cost reductions for payer and risk-bearing partners.

Born from a health plan serving dually eligible and Medicare members with multiple chronic conditions and complex care needs, instED's model was designed to address acute care needs, offering the same ease of access as the emergency department while also triaging and navigating patients to the right care setting, providing complex, non-emergent care in place when appropriate, and coordinating timely follow-up with longitudinal care teams.

In 2025, instED completed more than 12,500 encounters with over 5,500 unique patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage, MMP, FIDE-SNP, PACE, and Medicaid plans. Nearly seventy percent of requests came directly from patients, alongside 471 unique referring providers and hundreds of health plan care managers actively using the instED NOW platform for referral and follow-up.

To date, more than 50,000 encounters have been delivered to more than 15,000 patients, with nearly 90% of encounters resulting in patients remaining home on the day of the visit.

Additional 2025 highlights include:

More than 50% of patients had two or more chronic conditions or a medically complex flag.

More than 54% of encounters involved patients with a history of severe and persistent mental illness or substance use disorder.

70.5% of encounters were with patients over age 60.

29.6% of visits were Priority 1, the highest acuity level, with MIH providers arriving within 90 minutes on average.

Average arrival time across all acuity levels was under three hours.

Clinicians spent an average of 75 minutes in the home.

An 80+ Net Promoter Score and a 4.9 out of 5 Google rating across 1,600+ reviews

Virtual Medical Control clinicians reported an average 8.8 out of 10 post-shift satisfaction score.

"Patients and caregivers need clarity in moments of uncertainty, not more friction," said Evan Berg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. "This model helps people reach the right level of care with confidence and dignity, with clear escalation pathways when higher levels of care are required."

The model includes RN-led triage through the Clinical Resource Center, a care delivery network of emergency medical service (EMS) partners with dedicated MIH resources trained in the care-in-place model, and board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners who supervise each visit in real time by phone or video.

With expanded payer partnerships, growing provider adoption, and new utilization data demonstrating measurable reductions in emergency department use and inpatient admissions among high-risk populations, instED is entering its next phase of scale as a clinically rigorous, infrastructure-driven alternative for non-life-threatening acute care needs.

About instED

instED provides on-demand, integrated episodic care in the comfort and convenience of a patient's home. instED's network of highly trained paramedics, physicians and nurses deliver high-quality and compassionate care for patients with complex health needs. instED's innovative care model is backed by a proprietary technology platform that enables real-time communication between all decentralized care components, including longitudinal care teams. By offering an alternative to the Emergency Department when care can be safely delivered in place, instED increases patients' access to care while reducing strain on overburdened EMS agencies and overcrowded EDs.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, instED currently serves patients in Massachusetts and Oregon and is a licensed provider in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Louisiana and Texas. instED has been providing in-home care for more than 10 years and serves members 365 days a year, including weekends and holidays.

Visit insted.us for more information.

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SOURCE instED