Insurance, Cybersecurity, and Computer Science Leaders Join AIQA Global Advisory Board

AIQA Names Inaugural Advisors as Independent Assurance Moves into Enterprise AI Governance

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIQA Global, LLC today announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board, bringing together leaders in corporate risk, cybersecurity, computer science, enterprise compliance, and entrepreneurship to support the continued development and market adoption of the AIQ™ Score — a 0–200 evidence-based assessment of enterprise AI governance quality across 250 factors — and AIQA's broader analytics and assurance services.

The Advisory Board is being announced as enterprises increasingly confront the operational, regulatory, cybersecurity, and fiduciary implications of AI deployment, and as institutional buyers, insurers, and regulators look beyond self-reported governance claims toward independent evaluation.

"Enterprise AI adoption has advanced much faster than enterprise AI governance," said James E. Malackowski, Co-founder and Chairman of AIQA Global. "Self-attestation is not governance. The institutions deploying AI at scale require independent, evidence-based frameworks evaluated with the same rigor historically applied to financial controls, cybersecurity, and operational risk. This Advisory Board reflects the interdisciplinary expertise necessary to help build that infrastructure."

The composition of the Advisory Board reflects the Chicago Principles for Independent AI Assurance — a framework AIQA introduced earlier this year setting out that AI assurance must be Independent, Measurable, Auditable, Comparable, Continuously Updated, and Accountable. The founding advisors are:

The first advisors are:

Jon Held, Chairman of J.S. Held LLC, a global consulting firm that brings technical, scientific, financial and strategic expertise to serve the insurance, legal and corporate markets. Clients include 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies, 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

The AIQ score's 250 factors need the same scrutiny J.S Held experts apply to high-stakes technical assessments. As a member of the AIQA Global Board of Advisors, Jon will help refine the framework to validate that it holds under real-world scenarios.

Mike Hrabik, Chief Executive Officer, SecureSky cybersecurity and compliance. He founded SecureSky, Inc. in 2018 and previously served as Global CTO and Americas Regional CEO of NTT Security. As co-founder and President of Solutionary, acquired by NTT in 2013, Mike was principal architect of the company's patented ActiveGuard® technology and its Security Operations Centers. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Hrabik shares that "SecureSky safeguards client environments and data by implementing robust technical controls that govern AI usage and defend against modern threats. AIQA's evidence-based standard is the only framework that focuses on verifiable proof of effective AI governance, deployment, and use."

Michael Mitzenmacher, Thomas J. Watson Sr. Professor of Computer Science, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Algorithms and computer science. Michael has been on the Harvard faculty since 1999 and earned his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. An ACM Fellow and author of more than 250 conference and journal publications, he received the 2002 IEEE Information Theory Society Best Paper Award and the 2009 ACM SIGCOMM Test of Time Award, and co-authored a standard textbook on randomized algorithms and probabilistic techniques. His recent work includes large language model systems.

"My work is the design and analysis of algorithms, and when I see a scoring method I want to examine and understand it; what is being measured, what basis underlies it, and how are its components put together and weighted. AIQA has been willing to openly describe its methodology, which is why I agreed to advise. If companies cannot interrogate and understand their rating, they will not have the means to improve," Mitzenmacher adds.

Albert D. Napoli, an award-winning instructor, Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, University of Southern California Entrepreneurship and company building. He has taught entrepreneurship and family-business strategy for more than a decade at the oldest university entrepreneurship program in the United States. Albert advises AIQA on building a category-defining company and the market infrastructure required to establish independent AI governance measurement at scale. He partners with CEOs and executive teams on growth, value creation, and leadership transition. He holds a B.S. in business economics and finance, an MBA, and an Ed.D., all from USC.

Each advisor was selected based on their ability to help AIQA engage the institutional constituencies most consequential to the long-term development of AI governance standards — insurers, enterprise risk officers, regulators, compliance professionals, academic institutions, and corporate boards.

"We are not announcing this board because of the news," said Chase Malackowski, Co-founder and Head of Product for AIQA Global. "We are announcing it because the news keeps making the same point in the few weeks, AI models under test escaped their sandbox and broke into a live company's systems. The largest open-weight model ever built was published for anyone to download and run privately. And the chief executive of OpenAI said we are now in the singularity. Ask most enterprises how they govern AI and you get a policy document. A policy document would not have caught any of this. Boards need a score they can check and compare."

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, AIQA believes independent governance assurance will increasingly become part of procurement review, insurance underwriting, financing diligence, regulatory examination, and board-level fiduciary oversight.

Separately, AIQA Global announced that Founder and Chairman James E. Malackowski has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Generative AI for Value Creation Program at Webber International University, where he will advise on both for-credit and non-credit curriculum. Most working professionals still learn AI governance on the job. AIQA views university instruction as part of the same problem the AIQ™ Score addresses: a shared standard only works if the people applying it are trained to it.

About AIQA Global

AIQA Global, LLC is the first independent AI governance rating firm, providing enterprises, investors, insurers, and boards with a standardized, quantitative measure of AI governance quality. The company's AIQ™ score quantifies enterprise AI governance quality across 250 data points and five dimensions. AIQAglobal.com

AIQ™ scores are based on disclosed and verified data and represent AIQA Global's independent assessment of AI governance quality. Scores do not constitute regulatory compliance, legal advice, or investment advice. No assurance is provided regarding future performance, risk outcomes, or insurance eligibility. AIQ™ and AIQ™ score are trademarks of AIQA Global, LLC. Copyright 2026 AIQA Global, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE AIQA Global, LLC