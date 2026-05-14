AIQA Global and SecureSky Announce Cooperation Agreement on the Converging Demands of AI Governance and Cybersecurity

Independent AI governance assurance firm and leading cybersecurity advisor will coordinate joint research and education as insurers, regulators, and boards increasingly evaluate AI governance quality and cyber resilience together

CHICAGO and OMAHA, Neb., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIQA Global, LLC., (AIQA), the first independent AI governance rating firm, and SecureSky, Inc. (SecureSky), a leading provider of proactive cybersecurity assessment, adaptive defense, and managed security services, today announced a cooperation agreement to address the converging demands of Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance and cybersecurity facing enterprise clients.

AI governance and cybersecurity are increasingly linked. As organizations deploy AI systems across critical business functions, the integrity of those systems depends on the security of the underlying data, models, and infrastructure as well as on the quality of the governance frameworks that guide their development and use. Shadow AI adoption, model poisoning, prompt injection, third-party AI risk, and the security of training data are simultaneously governance concerns and security concerns. The firms believe that AI governance quality and cybersecurity resilience will increasingly be evaluated in tandem by insurers, regulators, procurement officers, and enterprise boards.

Under the agreement, AIQA and SecureSky will pursue co-authored thought leadership and coordinated client education programs. The arrangement gives AIQA a trusted resource to which it can refer clients whose AI governance assessments surface cybersecurity exposures, and gives SecureSky a recognized independent authority on AI governance quality for its clients deploying AI at enterprise scale.

Consistent with AIQA's commitment to independent, measurable, and auditable AI governance assurance, the parties will maintain independent assessment methodologies, separate engagement scopes, and distinct deliverables. AIQA's assessments do not endorse or warrant the services of any third party, and the cooperation does not alter the structural independence of AIQA's evaluation processes.

"Every serious conversation about AI governance now includes a cybersecurity dimension, and every serious conversation about enterprise cybersecurity now includes AI," said Chase Malackowski, Head of Product for AIQA Global. "Our clients have been asking us where to turn for cybersecurity guidance they can trust. SecureSky is that resource. Michael Hrabik and his team bring deep technical credibility, decades of operational experience, and a client-first culture that aligns with our own — while allowing each firm to do its work independently."

"AI only delivers true value when it is well-governed and well-protected. Governance and security controls are not optional; they are what drive trust, what employees expect, and what regulators require.AI," said Michael Hrabik, Chief Executive Officer of SecureSky. "AIQA has built an evidence-based framework for assessing AI governance quality, and the AIQ Score gives our clients an independent, third-party measure of how well their AI programs are designed and managed. We are proud to work alongside AIQA to help enterprise clients build AI systems that are both well-governed and secure."

"Operational excellence in AI governance means building the infrastructure that makes trust scalable. This agreement with SecureSky reflects exactly how AIQA intends to grow, by deepening our ecosystem of trusted partners who share our commitment to independence and rigor. As COO, my focus is ensuring that our clients can address the full complexity of AI risk, and that means connecting governance quality with the security foundations that make it real. We are proud to formalize this relationship and look forward to what we will build together," said Maria Ross, Chief Operating Officer, AIQA Global.

SecureSky and AIQA will collaborate on research and coordinated commentary on evolving regulatory requirements, including the EU AI Act, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and SEC disclosure rules.

AIQA was co-founded by James E. Malackowski, who previously launched the Ocean Tomo Ratings system for intellectual property, Chase Malackowski, who developed the AIQ™score methodology, and General Counsel Joel Lutzker.

About AIQA Global

AIQA Global, LLC is the first independent AI governance rating firm, providing enterprises, investors, insurers, and boards with a standardized, quantitative measure of AI governance quality. The company's AIQ™ score quantifies enterprise AI governance quality across 250 data points and five dimensions. For more information, visit www.AIQAglobal.com.

AIQ™ scores are based on disclosed and verified data and represent AIQA Global's independent assessment of AI governance quality. Scores do not constitute regulatory compliance, legal advice, or investment advice. No assurance is provided regarding future

About SecureSky

SecureSky, Inc. delivers cybersecurity for hybrid, cloud and AI infrastructure through a proactive cybersecurity approach, powered by a patented exposure management and adaptive defense platform. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Hrabik, previously Global CTO and Americas CEO for NTT Security, and former President and Chief Technology Officer of Solutionary, leading MSSP, with more than 25 years of leadership in enterprise cybersecurity operations. For more information, visit www.SecureSky.com.

SOURCE AIQA Global, LLC