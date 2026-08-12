Insurify Names Former KAYAK AI Leader Jake Bouvrie as Its First Chief AI Officer

Trained under AI pioneer Tomaso Poggio, Bouvrie to lead the AI strategy for America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurify, the leading insurance comparison platform in the U.S., has appointed Jake Bouvrie as the site's first-ever Chief AI Officer. He will lead the company's AI strategy focused on making comparison shopping for insurance simpler, faster, and more personalized. Insurify plans to launch its first fully agentic insurance shopping experience later this year.

Jake Bouvrie, Chief AI Officer

As Insurify's Chief AI Officer, Bouvrie will leverage more than two decades of experience to lead AI initiatives that improve conversational insurance shopping, customer-carrier matching, marketplace optimization, and personalization. His work will also develop efficiency-boosting tools for employees, powered by foundation models, AI agents, and machine learning. He will help expand ethical standards for model quality, privacy, fairness, explainability, and governance appropriate to Insurify's products and the regulated insurance environment.

Bouvrie joins Insurify from Nestlé, where he served as Head of Research and Development, Digital and AI. He was previously Vice President of Machine Learning and AI at KAYAK, where he led AI implementation across search, ranking, pricing, and personalization. He also served as Head of AI and Data Science at Gradient AI, developing machine learning products for insurance underwriting and risk analytics.

Bouvrie holds a PhD from MIT's Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, where he trained under Professor Tomaso Poggio, a founder of computational neuroscience and an early advisor to and investor in DeepMind.

"AI is now the operating layer of digital marketplaces, not a feature," said Giorgos Zacharia, Co-CEO of Insurify and former President of KAYAK. "In insurance, that means making complex choices clearer for consumers, and helping carriers serve them more effectively. Jake and I worked in the same lab at MIT, and I saw what he built at KAYAK firsthand. Jake combines deep machine learning research with operating experience across insurance, a global consumer marketplace, and enterprise R&D. He's the right leader to help us translate the opportunities of AI into measurable value."

"Over the past two decades, AI has moved from research into pervasive product adoption, yet insurance decisions remain among the most complex and difficult to navigate for consumers," Bouvrie said. "This is an unprecedented moment for AI-driven innovation around financially consequential consumer decision making. Insurify has the singular marketplace scale, carrier relationships, and technical foundation to lead the industry."

Bouvrie becomes the 27th KAYAK alumnus at Insurify. The group also includes the company's Chief Technology Officer, the General Manager of Compare.com, and Vice Presidents across legal, marketing, product, design, audience, commercial, and people, as well as senior engineering leaders.

Bouvrie's appointment accelerates Insurify's strategy to build an AI-native insurance marketplace in which intelligence improves how consumers understand coverage, compare options, and purchase insurance.

About Insurify

Insurify is America's top-rated online insurance marketplace, offering a secure, spam-free way to compare and buy coverage. With a network of 120-plus carrier partners, Insurify empowers consumers to compare auto, home, pet, and renters insurance in minutes, online or with the help of a licensed agent. Since 2016, Insurify's AI-powered technology has served over 250 million insurance quotes. By using Insurify, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually, with some saving up to 50% on their premiums. In 2026, Insurify expanded its innovation with Insurify Car, providing liability-only coverage through flexible, weekly payment options underwritten by its insurance carrier partners.

For more information, contact:

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https://Insurify.com

SOURCE INSURIFY, Inc.