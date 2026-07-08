Insurify Exceeds 250 Million Auto Insurance Quotes Served

The milestone reflects Insurify's industry dominance as an insurance comparison platform that helps Americans compare quotes, saving consumers up to $1,100* on their auto insurance policy.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurify, the leading online insurance comparison platform, announced today that its total number of real-time auto insurance quotes served to American consumers has reached a landmark 250 million. With a quote database that's more than three times larger than the publicly reported volume of major competitors, Insurify empowers auto insurance shoppers to compare quotes and buy policies entirely online.

Insurify Customer Review

Since its launch in 2016, millions of drivers have turned to Insurify to find better coverage at a lower price. In the last year alone, Insurify users saved up to $1,100* on their auto insurance policy, annually.

"Reaching this landmark speaks to the trust insurance shoppers place in Insurify," said Snejina Zacharia, founder and co-CEO of Insurify. "This volume of quotes enables Insurify to provide insurance shoppers with the most accurate quotes possible, and provide data-driven consumer insights."

Insurify is also the go-to source for major media outlets needing verified auto insurance quote data. Its robust database spans all 50 states, Washington, D.C., including metropolitan and rural areas, and multiple coverage levels, and driver profiles.

How Insurify differs from lead-generation 'comparison' sites

Insurify's 250-million-quote database of real-time insurance quotes sets it apart from lead-generation sites, which gather information from insurance shoppers and then sell it to third parties.

Every auto insurance quote Insurify provides comes from its integrations with more than 120 partner insurance companies. Quotes reflect real-time auto insurance rates, and are personalized to each driver's actual location, driver profile, driving record, credit history (where state law permits it), and additional rating factors insurance companies use when setting rates.

Leading in data-driven consumer insights

The scale of Insurify's database enables precise national, state and city-level analysis that reflects an authentic consumer experience. Insurify translates these analyses into relatable, highly digestible consumer-focused insights that help drive insurance shoppers' decision making.

This empowers consumers to:

Track insurance costs by car model

Know when auto insurance rates drop

Get insight into how DUIs, accidents, and tickets, change rates over time

Understand how factors like, age, gender and credit history, affect rates

"When drivers come to our platform they are not just shopping for insurance. They are trying to find more room in their budget for groceries, housing costs, and other necessities," Zacharia said. "To meet the diverse needs of all U.S. consumers, Insurify partners with national, regional, and niche insurers. We want someone who comes to our platform to find a policy that meets their needs and fits their budget."

About Insurify:

Insurify is America's top-rated online insurance marketplace, offering a secure, spam-free way to compare and buy coverage. With a network of 120-plus carrier partners, Insurify empowers consumers to compare auto, home, pet, and renters insurance in minutes, online or with the help of a licensed agent. Since 2016, Insurify's AI-powered technology has served over 250 million quotes. By using Insurify, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually, with some saving up to 50% on their premiums. In 2026, Insurify expanded its innovation with Insurify Car, providing liability-only coverage through flexible, weekly payment options underwritten by its insurance carrier partners.

* Average potential savings based on initial quotes received by 31,051 customers seeking insurance through Insurify. Actual savings may vary depending on state of residence, individual circumstances, coverage selections, and insurance provider. Savings and lowest rates do not reflect typical results.

For more information, contact:

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https://Insurify.com

SOURCE INSURIFY, Inc.