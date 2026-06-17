INTA Releases Think Tank Report Finding AI, Client Pressure, and New Business Models Are Reshaping the Future of IP Law Firms

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) today released its IP Law Firms of the Future Think Tank Report, an updated global study examining how multiple factors, including artificial intelligence (AI), shifting client expectations, alternative legal service providers, an evolving legal market, and new talent models are changing the way intellectual property (IP) law firms operate and compete today and into the future.

The Report was developed by an INTA Think Tank of contributing members from law firms and IP practices around the world. It revisits the Association's 2020 "IP Law Firm of the Future" analysis and explores that many previously identified emerging trends are now business realities in the post-pandemic world.

Unsurprisingly, AI is having a huge impact by accelerating legal research, trademark clearance, portfolio management, enforcement, client communications, and internal operations. At the same time, clients are demanding realistic advice and responsiveness, industry knowledge, greater pricing transparency, data-driven insights, strategic guidance, proactive risk management, and customized solutions.

The Report also covers the evolving legal and IP market, client expectations, competitive dynamics, staffing and workforce transformation, future predictions, and strategic recommendations for firms preparing for what lies ahead.

As firms respond to these changes, the Report emphasizes that technology should support—not displace—the trusted professional judgment at the center of effective IP counsel.

"INTA convened this Think Tank because IP law firms are central to the global innovation ecosystem and in the protection of IP and the consumers who rely on it," said INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. "Law firms are evolving rapidly, and the Report makes clear that technology, including AI, should not replace professional judgment; it should strengthen it. Our goal is to help our members anticipate and embrace change, protect trust in the IP system, and continue to deliver practical, business-minded counsel in a complex global marketplace."

Key Takeaways:

GenAI is moving from experiment to infrastructure | The report identifies GenAI use cases across trademark search and clearance, monitoring and enforcement, portfolio analytics, routine drafting and automation, litigation support, client-facing tools, marketing, business development, and internal operations.

Client expectations are changing fast | Corporate clients increasingly expect law firms to be responsive, transparent on pricing, technologically sophisticated, and able to turn portfolio data into strategic, business-focused recommendations while using AI responsibly and transparently.

Alternative law firms and new legal service models are reshaping competition | Alternative Legal Service Providers, legal process outsourcing firms, the Big Four and other multidisciplinary professional services firms, technology-enabled platforms, and emerging nonlawyer ownership models are putting pressure on traditional IP firms to rethink efficiency, pricing, client service, and the value proposition.

Workforce models are being transformed | The Report points to growing demand for legal technologists, IP data analysts, legal project managers, AI governance professionals, innovation counsel, and hybrid teams that combine legal, technical, operational, and business skills.

The future IP firm will be more strategic, global, and multidisciplinary | Firms that embrace responsible GenAI, flexible pricing, stronger client collaboration, cybersecurity readiness, cross-border coordination, and talent development will be better positioned to thrive.

ESG is part of law firm responsibility and market positioning | Firms seeking to attract talent, retain clients, and build trust in a global IP marketplace should prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) expectations, belonging and inclusion, cultural competency, and multigenerational talent development.

The Report also underscores that the firms best positioned for the future will be those that treat transformation as both a business imperative and a professional responsibility, including a responsibility to build more inclusive, transparent, and sustainable workplaces.

"The future of IP law firms cannot be measured by technology adoption alone. As firms rethink how they serve clients, structure teams, and compete in a changing market, they also have a responsibility to pursue ESG goals, strengthen opportunity across generations, and create workplaces where people can contribute fully and grow," said INTA President Deborah A. Hampton.

"This Report also offers deep and practical insights for in-house teams that rely on outside counsel to assist in managing their global portfolios," added Ms. Hampton.

Learn more and access the IP Law Firms of the Future Think Tank Report.

About the International Trademark Association:

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and intellectual property (IP) professionals committed to elevating the understanding of and respect for IP rights to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and societal transformation. Members include more than 6,600 organizations, representing more than 38,000 individuals (trademark owners, professionals, and academics) from 182 countries, who benefit from the Association's global trademark resources, policy development, education and training, and international network. Founded in 1878, INTA is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Dubai, Santiago, Singapore, and the Washington, D.C., Metro Area, and representatives in Nairobi and New Delhi. For more information, visit inta.org.

Reporting on intellectual property? See INTA's Media Toolkit for guidance and resources.

SOURCE International Trademark Association