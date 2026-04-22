Dame Anya Hindmarch DBE to Deliver Opening Ceremony Keynote Address at INTA's 2026 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) has announced Dame Anya Hindmarch DBE as the Opening Ceremony keynote speaker at its upcoming 148th Annual Meeting, taking place May 2–6, 2026, in London, England.

A fashion entrepreneur and brand expert, Dame Anya Hindmarch DBE is known for founding an influential brand at the intersection of design, storytelling, and business, with a strong focus on sustainability.

Her groundbreaking initiatives such as I'm NOT A Plastic Bag and I Am A Plastic Bag (bags made from recycled plastic bottles) have both reframed the idea of luxury goods and driven conversations around sustainability in fashion and beyond, while her Village concept redefines the retail experience.

Drawing on her experience growing and leading a global business, Dame Hindmarch reflects on her lessons in entrepreneurship, leadership, and brand-building in a market that is both rapidly-evolving and culturally influential. Her keynote will address the challenges of advancing sustainability while building a globally recognized brand.

"The global marketplace is an increasingly complicated landscape. No one knows this more than the IP professionals we rely on to help us protect our most important assets—our intellectual property," said Dame Anya Hindmarch. "I look forward to connecting with the global IP community in London and to sharing my story and the lessons I've learned along the way."

"Dame Anya Hindmarch is a remarkable entrepreneur who has built a globally recognized brand with creativity, discipline, and unmistakable business acumen, and she has done so while consistently challenging her industry to aim higher on sustainability," said INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. "This is an invaluable opportunity for the IP community to hear directly from a leader who understands the real-world interplay between brand equity, innovation, and responsible growth. We're excited to welcome Dame Anya Hindmarch to our Annual Meeting and our community next month."

Also speaking on the Opening Ceremony Stage is Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (Switzerland), as a guest speaker, as well as INTA President Deborah A. Hampton (Global Brand Enforcement & Trademark Team Leader at The Chemours Company, USA), Mr. Sanz de Acedo, and the 2026 Annual Meeting Co-Chairs Tanya Fickenscher (Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Major League Baseball, USA) and Lara Kayode (Founder and Managing Partner, O. Kayode & Co., Nigeria)

The educational program also features daily keynote sessions that bring together influential voices from across the fields of IP law, public policy, technology, and global business to explore the forces shaping the future of IP and brands.

The daily keynotes are in addition to more than 70 sessions that feature a roster of notable speakers from academia, business, government, the judiciary, and the public sector. Among them are corporate speakers from leading global companies including Accenture, Amazon, Chanel, FIFA, HP Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Starbucks, and many more.

With the Meeting happening in less than two weeks, total registrations are approaching 9,500 from close to 150 jurisdictions globally.

Learn more and register for the 2026 Annual Meeting.

About the International Trademark Association:

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and complementary intellectual property (IP) to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation, and committed to building a better society through brands. Members include more than 6,600 organizations, representing more than 38,000 individuals (trademark owners, professionals, and academics) from 182 countries, who benefit from the Association's global trademark resources, policy development, education and training, and international network. Founded in 1878, INTA is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Dubai, Santiago, Singapore, and the Washington, D.C., Metro Area, and representatives in Nairobi and New Delhi. For more information, visit inta.org.

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SOURCE International Trademark Association