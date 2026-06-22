Integral Molecular Earns Back-to-Back Top Workplace Honors from The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a founding member of Philadelphia's biotechnology community, has again been named a Top Workplace by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The honor is based entirely on confidential employee feedback and measured against national workplace benchmarks.

See the complete list of Top Workplaces named by the Philadelphia Inquirer

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again as a Top Workplace," said Sharon Willis, PhD, Co-founder of Integral Molecular. "This award reflects our commitment to scientific excellence, collaboration, and innovation, as well as the strong sense of community we've built. As we grow, we remain focused on fostering an environment where our team can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and advance work that improves human health."

Integral Molecular is proud of a culture built on:

Scientific Excellence: Curiosity and collaboration enable our scientists to combine deep expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and creative problem-solving to tackle complex biological challenges, develop innovative solutions, and advance the discovery of new therapies.





Curiosity and collaboration enable our scientists to combine deep expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and creative problem-solving to tackle complex biological challenges, develop innovative solutions, and advance the discovery of new therapies. Employee Development and a People-First Culture: A supportive environment where employees are encouraged to grow professionally, collaborate across teams, and celebrate shared successes.





A supportive environment where employees are encouraged to grow professionally, collaborate across teams, and celebrate shared successes. Community Partnerships: Strong relationships with local educational institutions and workforce development organizations that help recruit, train, and retain homegrown talent.





Strong relationships with local educational institutions and workforce development organizations that help recruit, train, and retain homegrown talent. Biotechnology Leadership: Active participation in regional initiatives that strengthen Pennsylvania's life sciences ecosystem and support continued industry growth.

Learn more about Integral Molecular and view current career opportunities.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing innovative technologies that advance the discovery of antibody therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 25 years of experience focused on membrane proteins, viruses, and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 600 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

Follow Integral Molecular on LinkedIn

Press Contact

Integral Molecular

Soma Banik, PhD

Director of Public Relations

215-966-6061

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Molecular