Integral Molecular Appoints Cheryl Paes as Vice President of Commercial Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the industry leader in the discovery and characterization of antibodies against membrane proteins, announces that Cheryl Paes has joined the company as Vice President of Commercial Strategy. In this role, Paes will lead strategic initiatives to support the continued commercial growth of the company's technology platforms to serve the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Paes brings more than 15 years of global experience helping biotechnology and life sciences organizations grow. In her previous roles at Meridian Life Science and Center for Breakthrough Medicines, she led Marketing and Product Management teams focused on understanding customer needs and delivering strategies that helped clients accelerate their pipelines and achieve better outcomes. Earlier in her career, she held commercial leadership roles at Clarivate Analytics and Zimmer Biomet.

"We are excited to welcome Cheryl to Integral Molecular's leadership team," said Benjamin Doranz, CEO of Integral Molecular. "Cheryl brings exceptional experience in translating complex scientific platforms into solutions that help our customers. Under Cheryl's leadership, we will continue to deepen our partnerships, expand access to our technologies, and continue putting customer needs at the center of everything we do."

Paes joins at a pivotal time as Integral Molecular expands its portfolio of antibody characterization technologies and industry adoption of its platforms continues to increase. This includes the recently launched Paratope-PLUS™ service, built on the company's comprehensive CDR-Scanning technology, which provides detailed antibody binding analysis to guide antibody engineering and data to support stronger intellectual property.

Integral Molecular also continues to advance its Membrane Proteome Array™ (MPA), a specificity testing platform used to make antibodies, CAR-T cell therapies, and other biotherapeutics safer by identifying off-target interactions. This platform is currently progressing toward FDA qualification, a milestone furthering its adoption as the industry standard for therapeutic specificity testing.

Paes brings a deep understanding of Integral Molecular's technologies, having previously served in scientific and business advisory roles at the company. Reflecting on the company's growth and the opportunities ahead, Paes said, "Integral Molecular is at an inflection point. The science is world-class, regulatory approval is imminent, and the biopharma industry is embracing what these technologies make possible. Integral Molecular is uniquely positioned to reshape how partners solve their hardest problems, and I look forward to helping make that happen."

To learn more about Integral Molecular's antibody characterization platforms, visit integralmolecular.com.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 25 years of experience focused on membrane proteins, viruses, and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 600 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

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SOURCE Integral Molecular