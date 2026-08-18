Visionary will leverage Integrity's advanced technology, lead generation capabilities and operational resources to accelerate agent success and deliver a stronger client experience nationwide

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Visionary, an independent marketing organization based in Atlanta, Georgia, and led by Akki Roopani. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Integrity Acquires Visionary to Drive Monumental Industry Impact through Integrity’s AI-First Technology Platform Speed Speed

Visionary was built on the belief that anyone can succeed in the insurance industry, regardless of background, if they are coachable and committed to growth. The agency operates with a philosophy centered on bringing financial education directly to families in their homes. Mentored by industry luminary Hubert Humphrey, founder Akki Roopani created a diverse organization that helps agents gain the confidence to dream bigger and achieve more based on a culture of adaptability, improvement and disciplined growth. The agency's unique part-time model gives professionals a practical path to build a second career centered on service.

"Akki is the kind of leader who empowers those around him for success," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "He learned leadership and growth strategies from Hubert Humphrey, a legend in this industry, whose guidance has created amazing leaders for decades. We're honored to help carry that tradition of excellence forward. Through this partnership, Integrity can bring industry-leading technology, expansive shared services and sophisticated infrastructure to help Visionary maximize growth opportunities. Integrity will also help Visionary incorporate additional products into its offerings, such as health insurance and wealth management, so its team can support clients at every life stage. Akki and his team are proof that when you lead with vision and mentorship, growth follows — we're thrilled to work together to further their mission!"

"We are fully aligned with Integrity in believing that our people are our greatest investment," said Akki Roopani, CEO of Visionary. "The success of Visionary is a direct reflection of our agents — the value they bring and the impact they create in the lives of the families we serve. Integrity has invested in building an innovative, proprietary platform that helps agents enhance their workflow and reach more families. By joining Integrity, we can access world-class technology, groundbreaking AI-first systems and advanced support to better connect with our clients — capabilities that our agents have long recognized the value of. In addition, I've been very impressed by the caliber of Integrity's leadership. The greatest gift a leader can give is vision — and Bryan W. Adams's vision of service and client care resonate deeply with me. With Integrity, our mission is within reach and I couldn't be more excited about the future we'll build together."

Integrity partners are empowered to expand their business by leveraging Integrity's AI-first platform and business growth engine, IntegrityCONNECT®, to increase operational efficiency and strengthen productivity. Through this powerful all-in-one technology platform, agents can seamlessly connect all aspects of their business into a comprehensive, integrated overview that streamlines the quoting, application and enrollment process as well as ongoing policy management. These capabilities are enhanced by Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant that delivers in-the-moment data analysis and intelligence, and recommendations to unlock opportunities for increased agent-client connection. Overall, the Integrity platform enhances client service and care through streamlined workflows and scalable growth.

"The surest path to success is to make solid alliances for the journey," said Hubert Humphrey, Founder and CEO of HGI and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Truly strong partnerships create value for all parties and that's exactly what Integrity and Visionary offer one another. Integrity provides the innovative technology, proven systems and cutting-edge resources that accelerate growth, while Visionary contributes to Integrity's mission with a diverse and robust team of agents firmly committed to effectively helping countless families change their future. It's a perfect alignment that furthers Integrity's vision of transforming this industry."

Visionary adds its depth of experience to Integrity's exceptional partner network, which is made up of industry visionaries and trailblazers who are united in a broad-based mission to improve insurance and financial services processes. Drawing on these leaders' deep experience with the nation's leading insurance and financial services organizations, the Integrity partner network is building pathways for agencies to meet client needs more holistically. Their collaborative work creates life, health and wealth solutions that are simpler, more beneficial, and ultimately more human, which helps Americans better prepare for the good days ahead.

For more information about Integrity's acquisition of Visionary, view a video at http://www.integrity.com/Visionary.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Visionary

Visionary is an Atlanta, Georgia-based financial services organization specializing in life insurance and annuities for individuals and families across the nation. The agency is built on a people-first model that welcomes professionals from all walks of life and is known for its unique approach of providing agents the opportunity to begin on a part-time basis while working toward long-term financial independence. With a presence rooted largely in the South Asian community, Visionary's mission is centered on bringing financial literacy from Wall Street to the kitchen table. The organization is committed to expanding access to financial education through a team of dedicated experts who do it right, do it with pride and whose collective value and impact drive generational change one family at a time.

SOURCE Integrity