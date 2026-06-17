Integro Bank CEO Club Announces Signature Women, Wine & Wealth Event

A Private Conversation on Wealth Creation, Financial Confidence, and Lasting Legacy

PHOENIX, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank's CEO Club will host a signature Women's Wealth Roundtable, bringing together accomplished women and men for an evening of thoughtful discussion focused on tough conversation about wealth creation and what is true wealth.

Unlike a traditional seminar, this private gathering is designed as a conversation among successful women and men who are ready to approach wealth with greater intention, clarity, and confidence.

Integro Bank is the only bank in the nation with a CEO Club for founders, owners, and CEOs of small businesses and mid-sized companies. While other banks treat small business accounts as commodities, Integro Bank offers exceptional value through the Integro CEO Club and our unique Integro360 capabilities.

While the event is woman-focused, the discussion and talking points will provide invaluable insight for all guests and we encourage everyone to attend.

Topics of discussion will include:

The hidden gaps between income and true wealth creation

Strategies are often overlooked but essential for long-term financial growth

How to transition from financial success to a lasting legacy

Building confidence around financial decision-making and wealth preservation

Laura Boldt, Wealth Advisor, will share her insights and moderate the conversation with our three key panel speakers.

With more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and over 15 years advising individuals and families, Boldt has built her career around independent, client-focused guidance. A Phoenix native and Arizona State University graduate, she specializes in helping clients align their financial lives with what matters most.

Angela K. Hallier, Founding Partner of Hallier Stearns Brierley PLC, is a Certified Family Law Specialist with 36 years of experience. Recognized among Arizona's Top 25 Women by Super Lawyers for four consecutive years, Hallier brings extensive expertise in family law, mediation, wealth transitions, and long-term planning during life's most significant changes.

Mike Prior, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Priority Financial Group, has more than 25 years of experience in the securities and financial services industry. A recognized thought leader and advisor to financial institutions nationwide, Prior specializes in helping organizations build successful investment services programs and develop long-term financial strategies.

Nadia Conn, MBA, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of West to East Business Solutions, brings more than 35 years of executive leadership and financial management experience. As a Fractional CFO and strategic advisor, Conn helps businesses strengthen profitability, improve cash flow management, and build sustainable growth strategies across a wide range of industries.

"At Integro Bank, we believe meaningful conversations create meaningful change. Women, Wine & Wealth is about empowering leaders for both women and men to move beyond earning and spending toward owning, investing, and building a lasting legacy. It's never too late to have this conversation, and the impact can be transformational," Elaine Szeto, a Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Integro Bank

Surrounded by accomplished peers and guided by trusted advisors, attendees will have the opportunity to gain new perspectives, ask meaningful questions, and connect with all who share similar experiences and aspirations.

The Women, Wine and Wealth Roundtable is part of Integro Bank's ongoing commitment to providing CEO Club members with access to educational resources, professional expertise, and meaningful conversations that support personal and professional growth.

Event Details

Date: June 24, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Integro Bank Headquarters

16215 N 28th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85053

This event is open to everyone.

Business leaders interested in attending can RSVP at:

https://www.integro.bank/CEO-Club-Event-RSVP

About Integro Wealth Advisors

Integro Wealth Advisors, a preferred partner of Integro Bank, provides personalized wealth management and financial planning solutions designed to help individuals, families, and business owners align their financial resources with their long-term goals. Through a consultative approach, clients receive tailored guidance focused on wealth accumulation, preservation, retirement planning, and legacy creation. Products offered are not insured by the FDIC, are not deposits, and may lose value.

Learn more at www.integrowealthadvisors.com.

About Integro Bank

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its proprietary INTEGRO360℠ consultative approach and the Integro Bank CEO Club, the bank supports business growth and employment expansion.

Learn more at www.integro.bank.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price

[email protected]

(602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank