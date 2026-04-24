Integro Bank Announces VIP CEO Club Event Featuring Sharon Lechter

Design Your Life, Build Your Wealth and Live Your Legacy, a Members-Only Event

PHOENIX, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank will host a VIP CEO Club Event on May 13, 2026, exclusively for CEO Club members. The event, titled Design Your Life, Build Your Wealth and Live Your Legacy, will feature Sharon Lechter, an internationally recognized financial literacy advocate, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author.

Integro Bank is the only bank in the nation with a CEO Club for founders, owners, and CEOs of small businesses and mid-sized companies. While other banks treat small business accounts as commodities, Integro Bank offers exceptional value through the Integro CEO Club and our unique Integro360 capabilities.

This private event is designed to provide business owners and executives with practical perspectives on financial empowerment, entrepreneurial growth, wealth building, and long-term legacy planning. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a focused discussion led by Lechter, whose work has influenced individuals and organizations globally.

Lechter is widely known as co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and multiple titles within the Rich Dad series. A global financial literacy icon, Sharon has authored 29 books, with more than 35 million copies sold worldwide, including her work on Rich Dad Poor Dad.

She has also released works in the Think and Grow Rich series including Outwitting the Devil, Three Feet from Gold, and Think and Grow Rich for Women as well as co-authoring Exit Rich, and How Money Works for Women. She is the founder and CEO of Pay Your Family First. Her most recent work, Old Wealth, New Wealth, True Wealth, continues her focus on financial education and generational wealth strategies.

Sharon served on the first President's Advisory Council for Financial Literacy for President Bush and Obama, and recently was awarded the President's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"This event brings a unique opportunity for our CEO Club members to hear directly from Sharon Lechter, whose work has shaped how many leaders think about financial growth and legacy," said Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and a Founder at Integro Bank. "Access to this level of perspective in a focused, member-only setting is meaningful, and it reflects the type of experience the CEO Club is designed to provide for business leaders who want to continue developing how they build and lead."

The Integro Bank CEO Club brings together business leaders to share best practices and participate in educational and mentoring sessions. The program is intended to provide resources and a collaborative environment for business owners seeking to strengthen their organizations and long-term outcomes.

This will be an intimate, high-impact experience, featuring a special book signing of her book, Exit Rich, sponsored by Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., giving our members the opportunity to connect personally and take home insights that extend far beyond the room.

Event Details

Date: May 13, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Integro Bank Headquarters

16215 N 28th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85053

Access to this event is limited to CEO Club members.

Business leaders interested in attending can learn more about membership and RSVP at:

https://www.integro.bank/-Become-a-CEO-Club-Member

About Integro Bank

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its proprietary INTEGRO360℠ consultative approach and the Integro Bank CEO Club, the bank supports business growth and employment expansion.

Learn more at www.integro.bank

Media Contact:

Brandon Price

[email protected]

(602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank