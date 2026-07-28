IntelliGenome Appoints Yu Shing Bio-Tech as Exclusive Distributor for CRISPR-TB in Taiwan

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliGenome, Inc., a leader in CRISPR-based molecular diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Yu Shing Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. as its exclusive distributor for Taiwan. Under the agreement, Yu Shing Bio-Tech will commercialize IntelliGenome's CE-IVDD CRISPR-TB blood test in Taiwan, support regulatory registration with the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), and collaborate with leading clinical institutions to advance tuberculosis diagnostics throughout the country.

"Taiwan has long been recognized for its leadership in tuberculosis control, clinical research, and molecular diagnostics," said Kurt Wehrle, Vice President of Partnerships & Strategic Alliances at IntelliGenome. "This partnership represents an important step in advancing innovative diagnostic solutions that have the potential to improve TB detection and patient care."

A key component of the collaboration will be a national multicenter clinical validation study of CRISPR-TB led by Dr. Jia-Yih Feng, Attending Physician in the Department of Chest Medicine at Taipei Veterans General Hospital and Board Member of the Taiwan Society of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease. The study will generate clinical evidence supporting the role of CRISPR-based molecular blood testing for the detection of active tuberculosis in clinical practice.

"Taiwan continues to advance the science of tuberculosis diagnosis through clinical research and innovation," said Dr. Feng. "We are pleased to contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting next-generation blood-based diagnostics for tuberculosis."

As IntelliGenome's exclusive commercial partner in Taiwan, Yu Shing Bio-Tech will support regulatory registration, scientific collaborations, and commercialization of CRISPR-TB.

"We are proud to partner with IntelliGenome to bring innovative blood-based tuberculosis diagnostics to Taiwan's clinical community," said Finex Chiu, General Manager of Yu Shing Bio-Tech. "We look forward to working with Taiwan's clinical and public health community to support clinical validation, regulatory approval, and implementation."

The collaboration reinforces IntelliGenome's commitment to partnering with leading regional diagnostics companies and clinical experts to advance next-generation blood-based molecular diagnostics for tuberculosis worldwide.

About IntelliGenome

IntelliGenome is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative CRISPR-based diagnostic technologies. The company's CRISPR-TB platform utilizes proprietary molecular detection technologies to identify tuberculosis from blood samples and is being evaluated globally through collaborations with clinical, academic, and public health partners. IntelliGenome is advancing both laboratory-based and near-patient testing solutions to expand access to tuberculosis diagnostics worldwide.

About Yu Shing Bio-Tech

Yu Shing Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based life sciences company specializing in the commercialization and technical support of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies. Through partnerships with leading global diagnostics companies, Yu Shing serves hospitals, clinical laboratories, research institutions, and public health organizations across Taiwan.

Media Contact:

Kurt Wehrle

Vice President, Partnerships & Strategic Alliances

IntelliGenome, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (847)542-1542

SOURCE IntelliGenome