IntelliGenome Appoints ILEX South Africa as Exclusive Distributor for CRISPR-TB

HOUSTON and JOHANNESBURG, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliGenome, Inc., a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based molecular diagnostics, today announced the appointment of ILEX South Africa (Pty) Ltd. as its exclusive distributor for CRISPR-TB® in South Africa.

South Africa is internationally recognized as one of the world's leading centers for tuberculosis research and clinical innovation, and CRISPR-TB can make a meaningful contribution to advancing tuberculosis diagnostics.

IntelliGenome

CRISPR-TB is IntelliGenome's proprietary CRISPR-based molecular assay designed to detect Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex cell-free DNA from blood, representing a novel approach to tuberculosis diagnosis.

The collaboration supports South Africa's National TB Recovery Plan and National Strategic Plan, which prioritize finding missing TB cases, expanding access to advanced molecular diagnostics, improving treatment outcomes, and strengthening TB prevention.

"South Africa has consistently led the world in tuberculosis research and innovation," said Kurt Wehrle, Vice President, Partnerships & Strategic Alliances at IntelliGenome. "Together with ILEX, we look forward to supporting South Africa's efforts to improve TB detection and expand access to advanced molecular diagnostics."

ILEX will lead the introduction of CRISPR-TB in South Africa through regulatory registration, market development, technical support, and scientific collaboration with tuberculosis researchers and healthcare institutions.

"We are pleased to partner with IntelliGenome to help advance blood-based tuberculosis diagnostics in South Africa," said Shameera August, Chief Executive Officer of ILEX South Africa. "We look forward to working with clinicians, researchers, and healthcare institutions to expand access to CRISPR-TB throughout South Africa."

About IntelliGenome

IntelliGenome is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative CRISPR-based diagnostic technologies. The company's CRISPR-TB platform utilizes proprietary molecular detection technologies to identify tuberculosis from blood samples and is being evaluated globally through collaborations with clinical, academic, and public health partners. IntelliGenome is advancing both laboratory-based and near-patient testing solutions to expand access to tuberculosis diagnostics worldwide.

About ILEX South Africa

ILEX South Africa (Pty) Ltd., established in 1992, is one of Africa's leading providers of in vitro diagnostics (IVD), molecular diagnostics, and laboratory solutions. Headquartered in Johannesburg with regional offices throughout South Africa and operations extending into 16 additional African countries, ILEX partners with leading healthcare institutions, blood services, clinical laboratories, and research organizations to deliver advanced diagnostic technologies supported by comprehensive regulatory, technical, applications, and customer support services.

Media Contact:

Kurt Wehrle

Vice President, Partnerships & Strategic Alliances

IntelliGenome, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (847)542-1542

SOURCE IntelliGenome