Intellinum Achieves "Oracle Validated: Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Expertise" for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

Intellinum FlexiPro Mobility offers customers modern, intuitive, barcode-enabled mobile workflows for warehouse execution that enhance and extend the capabilities of Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellinum, a leading provider of mobility and barcode labeling solutions and an Oracle partner, today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated: Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Expertise for its integration of FlexiPro Mobility with Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). This milestone recognizes that FlexiPro Mobility's warehouse and mobility workflows align with Oracle's integration standards, giving joint customers added confidence in an enterprise-ready mobile solution designed to help streamline operations and reduce deployment complexity.

FlexiPro Mobility

To achieve Oracle Validated: Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Expertise, partners such as Intellinum demonstrate that their integrated offering aligns with Oracle's recommended integration practices and performs as documented.

Intellinum FlexiPro Mobility delivers a modern, intuitive, barcode-enabled mobile experience that extends Oracle Cloud SCM across warehouse, manufacturing, inventory, and logistics operations. Built for frontline execution teams, FlexiPro Mobility enables organizations to accelerate transaction processing, improve inventory accuracy, reduce training time, and increase operational efficiency at scale.

As Oracle customers continue to modernize their supply chain operations, FlexiPro Mobility extends Oracle Cloud SCM with optimized mobile workflows and intelligent barcode scanning capabilities that bring enterprise transactions directly to warehouse workers. Unlike generic mobile applications, FlexiPro Mobility is purpose-built for Oracle Cloud SCM environments, enhancing mobile execution of SCM processes while supporting standards-based integration with Oracle Fusion Applications.

Organizations leveraging FlexiPro Mobility alongside Oracle Cloud SCM can pursue operational improvements such as:

Streamlined receiving, put-away, picking, and manufacturing execution workflows

Reduced transaction errors through guided barcode scanning and validation

Accelerated user adoption and significantly reduced training requirements

Enhanced operational visibility through mobile access to Oracle Cloud SCM transactions and inquiries

Improved scalability for high-volume distribution and manufacturing environments

Complementing Oracle Cloud SCM's native mobile capabilities, Intellinum offers advanced operational extensions that help customers optimize warehouse execution, improve decision-making, and drive supply chain efficiency.

Oracle Validated, available through Oracle's partner program, gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle Fusion Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance.

About Intellinum

Intellinum enables Oracle Supply Chain success from strategy to execution. With unmatched expertise in Oracle Logistics, cloud integration, and software development, Intellinum helps enterprises optimize operations, maximize ROI, and harness AI-driven intelligence. The result: faster implementations, seamless adoption, and measurable performance across supply-chain planning, logistics, and real-world execution.

About Oracle's Partner Program

The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

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SOURCE Intellinum