Intellinum Unveils Next-Gen AI Agents to Transform Oracle Fusion Applications

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellinum™, a global leader in Oracle-powered supply chain and logistics innovation, today announced the launch of Fusion AI Agents across its AI InnovationPillars — SCM, WMS, OTM, and FlexiPro. Purpose-built for Oracle Fusion Applications, these agents simplify operations, boost productivity, and accelerate AI adoption—driving measurable business outcomes.

Intellinum AI Agents

Intellinum's AI Innovation program provides a launchpad for organizations to explore, validate, and scale AI—helping enterprises move quickly from pilot to production. Leveraging Oracle Fusion AI Agent Studio—with its enterprise-grade security and built-in role-based access to Fusion data—Intellinum's AI Agents work alongside people to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, improve efficiency, and address industry-specific challenges, empowering organizations across food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, high tech, aerospace and defense, utilities and more to accelerate transformation with confidence.

Global Debut at Oracle AI World

This October at Oracle AI World, Intellinum will showcase how their AI Agents are redefining ERP systems into intelligent ecosystems that deliver measurable results.

"We are proud to unveil our AI Agents at Oracle AI World, with more than 20 enterprises engaged and over 50 real-world use cases" said Romi Halimman, CEO, Intellinum. "This milestone marks a new era in accelerating enterprise AI adoption."

"Intellinum's AI Agents are intuitive, powerful, and designed to make supply chain execution smarter and more efficient" said Sandeep Sindol, Senior IT Manager, Sakura Finetek USA.

Highlighted key AI Agents from different Agent Pillars

Fusion Interface Troubleshooter Agent

Automatically detects and resolves Fusion interface errors (e.g., purchase order holds, shipping failures) with minimal disruption.

FlexiPro Assistant

Provides intelligent knowledge management with instant FAQ/SOP responses, ERP deep-link navigation, support ticket management, and Oracle Fusion REST API integration through dedicated MCP server tools.

Label Printing Agent

Provides ability to trigger label printing from Fusion with advanced rules engine, look up print history and reprint.

Inventory Stock Sense AI Agent

Identifies obsolete or slow-moving inventory, optimizing warehouse space and reducing waste.

Order Release Agent

Recommends and releases unprocessed orders based on priority and ship dates, provides deep links to Fusion orders—streamlining fulfillment and pick wave execution.

Production Release Agent

Provides supervisors with real-time Work Order details (operations, items, and resources) enabling timely execution and proactive exception management.

WMS Allocation Prediction & Waving Agent

Delivers predictive inventory allocation and intelligent wave management, ensuring optimal resource use, faster order fulfillment and improved delivery performance.

OTM Invoice Creation Agent

Converts paper invoices via Google Vision OCR, generating digital invoices directly in Accounts Payable to reduce errors and manual effort.

Freight Cost Saving Agent

HelpsOp organizations cut freight costs by intelligently grouping order lines by customer, ship-to-location, and shipment date, with the option to create and assign a single shipment number upon user approval.

Together with Oracle, Intellinum ensures AI Agents are adopted faster, operate securely, and deliver scalable business impact. This milestone marks the dawn of enterprise systems that think, learn, and act alongside their users.

About Intellinum

Intellinum is Oracle's preferred mobility partner and a professional services leader in supply chain and logistics solutions. Based in Dallas, with offices spanning Indonesia, India, and Dubai, Intellinum serves clients across high-tech, industrial, consumer goods, utilities, life sciences, and more. Their FlexiPro™ platform—a suite of mobile tools including Mobility, Studio, Label, AI, Disconnect, and now MSI—empowers field, warehouse, and logistics teams to execute Oracle-based transactions with speed, accuracy, and flexibility.

SOURCE Intellinum