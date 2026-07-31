Intensifying Wildfires and Hurricanes Raise New Questions About How America Builds Homes

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts an active 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, with eight to 14 named storms and increasing opportunities for rapid intensification of those storms due to warming ocean temperatures.

How Has America's Housing Stock Kept Pace With These Realities?

Yet despite growing disaster risks, the United States continues to rely overwhelmingly on wood-frame residential construction. By contrast, concrete, brick and stone masonry remain the predominant materials for housing across much of the developed world, where durability and resilience have long been priorities.

"As disaster losses continue to mount, communities should be asking whether the homes we build today are designed for the risks they are likely to face tomorrow," says James Cain, President of Southeast Concrete Masonry Association. "For most families, a home is their largest financial investment. They shouldn't have to worry about it burning or blowing away."

Resilience Against Fire and Wind

In a news story by KPBS in Los Angeles, Steven Hawks, Senior Director for Wildfire at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, noted that wildfire resilience starts with the materials used to build the home.

"Every house that doesn't burn in an extreme wildfire is beneficial to the entire community. It doesn't produce the heat and embers that can spread the fire to others."

For homeowners seeking enhanced protection from severe weather, reinforced and fully grouted concrete masonry units (CMU) are well suited for residential safe rooms.

Restoring CMU's Relevance With Design Community

In 2025, the Concrete Masonry Checkoff launched the Block Design Collective (BDC), where architects, engineers and contractors can access free CMU design assistance.

The BDC connects project teams with regional technical directors and consultants who help integrate concrete masonry into projects while meeting performance and budget goals.

"As communities increasingly demand safer, high-performance structures, concrete masonry is an ideal solution," said Tino Kalayil, Senior Technical Director for the Block Design Collective. "Our team translates complex building codes and regional climate requirements into clear, actionable and free design solutions for your next project."

ABOUT THE CONCRETE MASONRY CHECKOFF

The Concrete Masonry Checkoff (CMC) is an industry-funded initiative to support education, research and promotion of manufactured concrete masonry products in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.concretemasonrycheckoff.org/.

ABOUT THE BLOCK DESIGN COLLECTIVE

Concrete Masonry Checkoff's Block Design Collective (BDC) provides complimentary concrete masonry design assistance to architects, engineers and contractors. Accessible at blockdesign.org, the BDC connects project teams with experts for guidance on code, specifications, constructability and design.

Media Contact:

Tom DiBacco

CLUTCH

(202) 420-0593

[email protected]

SOURCE Concrete Masonry Checkoff