Inter-Con Security Is Proud to Support Metro Transit's Award-Winning Safety and Security Efforts

Metro Transit Receives APTA Gold Award in the Safe, Effective, and Clean Category for Light Rail/Streetcar

PASADENA, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter-Con Security is proud to celebrate Metro Transit's recent recognition as a recipient of the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) Gold Award in the Safe, Effective, and Clean category for Light Rail/Streetcar. The award recognizes rail transportation systems that have achieved significant safety and security outcomes through innovative programs and initiatives, and Inter-Con is honored to support Metro Transit in helping create a safer, more welcoming transit system.

Metro Transit

Metro Transit earned the honor for its ongoing work advancing its Safety & Security Action Plan (SSAP), which focuses on improving conditions across the system, supporting employees, and strengthening engagement with riders and community partners. A key part of the plan has been expanding the presence of Metro Transit police officers, Community Service Officers, TRIP agents, supplemental security personnel, and community partners throughout the transit system. These efforts have contributed to improvements in customer satisfaction and perceptions of safety, while reducing serious crime, customer complaints, and property damage.

"We could not be more pleased to see Metro Transit receive this well-deserved recognition," said Henry Hernandez, President & CEO at Inter-Con Security. "This award reflects the dedication of everyone involved in building a safer, more welcoming transit system. Inter-Con is honored to play a role in supporting Metro Transit's vision, and we share in this achievement alongside them."

Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras echoed that sentiment in announcing the award. "While our work continues, we are proud to see our efforts to create a consistently clean, safe, and welcoming experience on transit being acknowledged as industry leading," Kandaras said. "This award doesn't signify that our work is over but instead provides motivation to continue the positive momentum as our system continues to evolve and grow."

The award highlights the kind of sustained, collaborative effort that defines successful transit safety programs. As a security partner to Metro Transit, Inter-Con remains committed to working alongside the agency's teams to advance the goals of the SSAP and to support a secure environment for riders and transit workers alike.

Inter-Con looks forward to continuing its partnership with Metro Transit as the agency builds on this momentum and works toward its next milestones in transit safety and security.

About Inter-Con

Inter-Con is a global provider of fully customized, high-touch integrated security solutions. Inter-Con is a 100% Hispanic-owned, certified Minority Business Enterprise, and is the largest minority-owned and operated security company in the world, employing over 40,000 people across North and South America, and Africa.

SOURCE Inter-Con Security Systems Inc