Inter-Con Security Promotes David Oken to Chief People Officer

PASADENA, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter-Con Security announces the promotion of David Oken to a new role as Chief People Officer.

Mr. Oken is responsible for all aspects of talent acquisition and retention strategy across the company's global workforce. He joined Inter-Con in 2021 as Vice President of Corporate Talent and progressed through roles of increasing responsibility before being named to the Executive Leadership Team, a tenure that has coincided with one of the most significant growth periods in Inter-Con's history.

David Oken, Chief People Officer, Inter-Con Security

"At Inter-Con, the company is only as good as the people. The engine of our business starts with recruiting and retention, and we are proud to have David lead that team," said Henry Hernandez, President and CEO of Inter-Con Security.

Prior to joining Inter-Con, Mr. Oken served as Director of Client Services at Vaco, a national talent solution and recruiting firm. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of San Diego and is a graduate of UCLA Anderson's Executive Education program.

About Inter-Con Security

Inter-Con Security is one of the largest and fastest-growing physical security and risk management companies in the world. Founded in 1973 by Hank Hernandez, today Inter-Con employs over 40,000 employees across four continents. The company is in its third generation of 100% family ownership and management.

SOURCE Inter-Con Security Systems Inc