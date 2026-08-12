Interloc Solutions Launches interloc.ai, an Enterprise Agentic AI Platform Built Specifically for IBM Maximo

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interloc Solutions, today announced the launch of interloc.ai, a new enterprise Agentic AI platform built specifically for IBM Maximo and Maximo Application Suite. The solution introduces specialized AI teammates that analyze information, recommend next steps, and perform approved work directly within Maximo. The platform transforms Maximo from a System of Record into a System of Action, enabling organizations to automate routine work and help maintenance and operations teams move work forward faster.

Unlike traditional AI assistants that primarily answer questions or generate content, interloc.ai is designed to perform work. An Orchestrator Agent coordinates specialized Operational, Intelligence, and Industry Agents that can execute business functions while sharing the common platform. These agents interpret service requests, create and update work orders, recommend labor assignments, retrieve organizational knowledge using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and execute approved actions through Maximo's APIs, workflows, and security model. Human-in-the-loop approvals, role-based access, and comprehensive audit trails ensure enterprise governance and control.

"Organizations don't need more software that creates additional work, they need technology that helps people get work done," said Mike Watson, CEO of Interloc Solutions. "interloc.ai brings together Agentic AI and Interloc's deep Maximo expertise to create governed AI teammates that reduce administrative burden, accelerate maintenance execution, and help organizations build stronger maintenance operations."

The launch of interloc.ai expands Interloc's portfolio of Maximo-focused software and services, including cloud solutions, mobility, EdgeSync, and the APM Accelerator Kit. Built on an open architecture that supports customer choice of AI models while keeping customer intelligence private, interloc.ai helps organizations improve technician productivity, reduce maintenance backlog, preserve institutional knowledge, and make faster, more informed operational decisions.

About interloc Solutions

Interloc Solutions is an IBM Platinum Business Partner and brings over 20 years of experience helping asset-intensive organizations modernize and optimize their enterprise asset management environments. Interloc specializes in IBM Maximo and Maximo Application Suite, supporting implementations, upgrades, integrations, mobility, cloud services, managed services, and long-term platform strategy. Interloc is 100% dedicated to helping organizations realize greater value from their Maximo investment.

Website: interlocsolutions.com/interloc.ai

SOURCE Interloc Solutions