Interloc Solutions Launches Informer EdgeSync for MAS to Deliver Upgrades on Your Timeline, with Zero Downtime

SEATTLE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interloc Solutions, a provider of innovative consulting services and mobile solutions, today announced the launch of Informer EdgeSync for MAS. This new breakthrough synchronization solution enables organizations to upgrade to MAS with Zero Downtime. Built on the proven Interloc Informer Server platform, EdgeSync eliminates the traditional barriers to MAS migration by keeping Maximo 7.6 running while organizations upgrade and fully validate their MAS environment.

EdgeSync synchronizes data between existing Maximo 7.6 environments and MAS at the Maximo Business Object (MBO) level, ensuring updates flow seamlessly between systems without expensive database mirroring tools or manual ETL processing. Users can continue operating in 7.6 while MAS is tested and validated—relieving pressure on cutover timing and enabling migration only when the new system is fully ready. The database-agnostic, profile-driven solution provides resilient store-and-forward pipelines for enterprise grade reliability. In addition to zero-downtime upgrades, EdgeSync provides real-time hot-standby system capability as part of a disaster recovery strategy.

"Our goal is simple: keep our customers online, efficient, and moving forward. Informer EdgeSync for MAS, along with our growing technology suite, is designed to remove complexity, eliminate downtime, and give organizations the real-time control they need to operate at their best," says Mike Watson, CEO at Interloc solutions.

This news builds on Interloc's Informer portfolio and extends the capabilities of Informer. Informer EdgeSync for MAS is available for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments. EdgeSync is included at no additional cost when migrating to MAS within the Interloc Cloud.

About Interloc

Interloc Solutions is an IBM Platinum Business Partner and brings over 20 years of experience helping asset-intensive organizations modernize and optimize their enterprise asset management environments. We specialize in IBM Maximo and Maximo Application Suite (MAS), supporting upgrades, implementations, and long-term platform strategy. Interloc's secure Cloud Services deliver scalable, reliable hosting for mission-critical systems.

SOURCE Interloc Solutions