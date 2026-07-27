International Paper CEO to Speak at Jefferies 2026 Industrials Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper Chief Executive Officer Andy Silvernail will speak at Jefferies 2026 Industrials Conference on September 10, 2026. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC)

International Paper creates sustainable packaging solutions that enable our customers, teammates and shareowners to thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leader in corrugated packaging, partnering with customers across industries to protect what matters most, strengthen supply chains and create lasting value. Learn more at internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper