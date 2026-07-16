International Paper to Close Carrollton South, Texas Packaging Facility

Action reflects continued efforts to strengthen the company's North America packaging network

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC), a leader in sustainable packaging, today announced it will close its Carrollton South packaging facility located in Carrolton, Texas by the end of the third quarter of 2026. The decision is part of the company's ongoing work to align its manufacturing footprint with customer demand and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of its North America packaging business.

International Paper regularly evaluates its network to ensure resources are allocated to deliver the greatest value to customers. This action is consistent with that disciplined, long-term strategy.

"Decisions that affect our people and our communities are never made lightly. We're committed to supporting our Carrollton South team members throughout this transition," said Keith Townsend, Group Vice President, North America Packaging East, International Paper. "Customers will be serviced at other International Paper facilities in the region."

Employees affected by the closure will receive severance, continued benefits and outplacement support.

About International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC)

International Paper creates sustainable packaging solutions that enable our customers, teammates and shareowners to thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leader in corrugated packaging, partnering with customers across industries to protect what matters most, strengthen supply chains and create lasting value. Learn more at internationalpaper.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking or conditional words such as "intend," "aim," "may," "will," "expect," and "plan" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk of the Company's ability to achieve the desired outcome and realize the anticipated benefits from its strategic transformation initiatives, including the closure of the Carrollton South, Texas box plant. These forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2026, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in expectations.

SOURCE International Paper