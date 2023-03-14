INTERPOP LAUNCHES EMERGENTS TRADING CARD GAME

InterPop is Bringing Its Emergents Universe to Gaming

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPop celebrates the first year of the ever-expanding fan-driven Emergents Universe with a trading card game, moving from Public Beta to global release today! Among the team behind this new initiative are pro-players, and game designers Corey Burkhart, Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa, Brian David-Marshall, Zvi Mowshowitz, and Drew Nolosco. This team counts two in the Magic: the Gathering Hall of Fame, the 2020-2021 Magic the Gathering World Champion, with multiple pro-tournament wins, and a resume of over 50 games and expansions released. Cards in the game feature art from legendary talent like Scott Kolins, Colleen Doran, and Adrián Gutiérrez and more.

The Emergents Trading Card Game taps into this already expansive universe and its rich storylines to create an unmatched player experience, while leveraging the power of the Tezos blockchain to turn cards into digital collectibles, with the ability to own your cards, cosmetics, and other game assets, via the almost any wallet in the Tezos ecosystem. The game combines the deep strategy of traditional TCGs, the convenience and fast pace of digital TCGs, and the digital ownership of Web3.

The Emergents Trading Card has been in Public Beta since August of this year, where players can download the game and start building their decks with regularly-updated batches of Free Set cards. As in the comics, the powers behind characters in The Emergents TCG are divided into 5 factions: Tinkerers, Acolytes, Sculptors, Strongarms, and Non-Stops. Each faction has its own advantages and disadvantages, and players are already finding exciting ways to creatively configure their decks.

In addition to the robust set of free cards accessible by all players, daily card releases unlock new strategies and new deck types. Players can obtain new cards at emergentstcg.minterpop.com.

Visit https://emergentstcg.com to learn more, and follow the Emergents TCG Twitter account for game updates! Follow InterPop on Twitter and Instagram, and join the community on Discord and Facebook to keep up with all of the most exciting news on comics and gaming in Web3!

InterPop bridges the gap between the latest technology and the classical conventions of fandom to create utterly unique experiences and revolutionizes the way fans interact with digital comics and games.

