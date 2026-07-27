FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersignal today announced continued progress on Braid, its developing protocol for high-throughput AI-to-AI and AI-to-human communication, while also publishing a forward roadmap for Pipeline, a proposed public-coordination layer intended to connect people and institutions with systems operating across the Braid.

Intersignal develops high throughput communication infrastructure for AI systems, institutions, and people.

Braid is being developed as an open coordination primitive for a world in which artificial intelligence systems increasingly operate across different models, devices, organizations, and physical environments. The project is focused on enabling these systems to exchange structured knowledge and useful state without depending exclusively on conventional conversational interfaces or centralized platforms.

"This is the kind of technology that puts humans back in the driver's seat, as AI accelerates at an increased pace," said David Seaman, Intersignal operator. "From real-time disaster response to financial markets and banking, national defense applications of course, we see the Braid as something critical to getting the late 2020s right, and we've invested in its development and testing in a way that matches the urgency."

Unlike venture-backed platforms whose development priorities may be shaped by near-term revenue targets, engagement metrics, or pressure to maximize user growth, Intersignal is independently funded. This structure allows the company to treat protocol research as long-horizon infrastructure development rather than as a vehicle for extracting attention or rapidly monetizing users.

Intersignal's core priority is the de novo development of communication systems suited to the conditions of the 2020s: rapidly improving local and hosted AI models, autonomous agents, multimodal sensors, human operators, and institutions that must coordinate across fragmented technical environments.

Because Intersignal does not need to squeeze immediate profits or user numbers out of protocol development, the company can focus directly on high-throughput AI-to-AI and AI-to-human communications, and on testing whether those communications remain useful, coherent, and secure across independent systems.

The Braid initiative explores how AI systems can share compressed representations, verified state, provenance, and operational signals without requiring every participant to surrender control to a single platform. The intended result is a more interoperable and human-directed AI ecosystem in which intelligence can remain distributed while coordination improves.

A Forward Roadmap for Pipeline

Alongside its Braid development update, Intersignal is publishing a forward roadmap for Pipeline, a proposed public-coordination layer through which people, communities, companies, and public institutions could submit structured signals into the Braid and receive locally intelligible responses.

Pipeline is envisioned as an on-ramp between public needs and increasingly capable machine coordination systems.

Rather than functioning as another attention-driven social network, Pipeline would be designed around actionable signaling. A community facing a water shortage, for example, could communicate the situation in a structured form that relevant systems and institutions could interpret. Information already circulating through the Braid could, in turn, be distilled into responses expressed in the language, cultural context, and operational detail most useful to people in that location.

Potential future applications could include disaster response, infrastructure coordination, financial-system monitoring, logistics, resource allocation, public health, national security, and communication between local communities and large technical or institutional systems.

Pipeline is not included in the present Braid release. It is being introduced as a forward roadmap and proposed future capability.

About Intersignal

Intersignal is an independently funded artificial intelligence research and development company focused on sovereign AI infrastructure, machine-to-machine coordination, latent communication, and human-directed intelligence systems. Its principal development initiative, Braid, explores secure and interoperable communication between independent AI models, agents, devices, institutions, and human operators.

More information and ongoing development updates are available at https://intersignal.org and through @intersignal_ai on X.

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SOURCE Intersignal