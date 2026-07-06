Intersignal Releases Braid Tendril v0.8.2-Alpha, a Secure Mesh Substrate for Sovereign Edge AI

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Intersignal

Jul 06, 2026, 08:36 ET

Hardened developer preview introduces signed one-hop transit relaying, 384-dimensional vector transfer, 8-bit quantization, and strict final-recipient session gates.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersignal, an independent artificial intelligence research lab and systems engineering initiative, today announced the release of Braid Tendril v0.8.2-alpha, codenamed Tendril.

Braid Tendril marks a major architectural step for decentralized AI systems: moving local AI state synchronization beyond LAN-bound UDP prototypes and into a secure, multi-path wide-area mesh substrate.

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Intersignal Braid Tendril achieves stable intelligence, without cloud dependency
Intersignal Braid Tendril achieves stable intelligence, without cloud dependency

Where most AI infrastructure assumes cloud-hosted APIs, centralized model gateways, and continuous transcript movement, Braid Tendril takes the opposite path. It is designed for cloud-free, hardware-sovereign environments where local machines compile, sign, compress, and synchronize latent machine state directly at the edge.

Instead of transmitting raw conversations, files, or human-language transcripts through third-party infrastructure, Tendril is built around a compact shared representation: a standardized 384-dimensional binary latent vector coordinate.

Key features in v0.8.2-alpha include:

  • Signed One-Hop Relaying: When direct UDP paths are obstructed, the Tendril Transport Manager can wrap signed envelopes inside an opaque zero-trust RelayFrame and route them through intermediate carrier nodes using MSG_RELAY_FORWARD in house architecture.

  • Double-Gated Relay Security: Relay nodes enforce transit trust policy checks, while final recipients verify end-to-end signature integrity and drop relayed state drift packets from non-ready sessions.

  • 384d RAW_F32 and QINT8 Vector Codecs: Tendril supports direct 384-dimensional RAW_F32 vector transfer, plus a QINT8 quantization codec that reduces packet size by approximately 1,147 bytes per vector packet while preserving receiver-side reconstruction under a strict RMSE < 0.15 target.

  • MTU-Bounded Ingestion Discipline: The receive pipeline enforces MTU size limits, wire protocol version checks, signature scheme validation, relay frame handling, session gates, and replay-ledger monotonic sequence commits.

  • Checksum-Verifiable Release Packaging: The release includes standardized sha256sum -c compatible manifests for developer-side integrity verification.

The release has been verified in broad review for frontend production compilation, protocol conformance fixture checks, 384-dimensional RAW_F32 and QINT8 transfer demos, local UDP socket loopback transmissions, relay frame packing, final-recipient session gating, and package manifest validation.

"We do not chase trends. We build primitives," reiterated David Seaman, operator of Intersignal. "Braid Tendril v0.8.2-alpha is our first release with genuine wide-area routing abstractions. Signed relay frames, transit trust policy checks, final-recipient session gates, and native 8-bit vector quantization move Braid from local prototype into sovereign mesh substrate territory, and frankly, a very strong entry into the open Internet after 15 months of under the hood development."

The complete source distribution is available for developer audit and deployment:

Braid Tendril v0.8.2-alpha Tarball:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1U21df07FSMRof9EXbJB9cBfzjNrAG4Hj/view?usp=drivesdk 
SHA-256: 3ea31e7959d37afea2e98ea177c87e5088053f93412c3467a2ddfef42dab930d

Protocol Spec Sheet:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Of8nP6Jhmkg1iBzKgIc7yV8O3nUuYY8O6IzRiK2QWEk/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=104621204832216628958 

Release Web Page:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UhAza220y4oSl7blXq468Ao4S9Vkk4sabxcwtKWZNiI/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=104621204832216628958 

About Intersignal:
Intersignal builds decentralized tools for symbolic interoperability, high-integrity communication at scale, and sovereign artificial intelligence. Operating independently of venture capital, the lab focuses on local-first intelligence, cryptographic coordination, and practical infrastructure for organizations that cannot rely on cloud dependency as a permanent operating model.

Media, Trust and Policy Contact:
Missy Feldman
Trust & Policy Lead, Intersignal
Phone: 720.688.6110
[email protected]
X: https://x.com/intersignal_ai

SOURCE Intersignal

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