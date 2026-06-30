Intersignal Launches Braid v0.1: A Turnkey Local Node for Cloud-Free AI State Synchronization

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersignal, an independent artificial intelligence research lab, today announced the public release of Braid v0.1 (Turnkey Local Node). This lightweight desktop application establishes an independent, zero-latency state synchronization daemon designed to run local AI workloads on consumer and edge hardware, eliminating the privacy vulnerabilities, persistent connectivity requirements, and recurring fees associated with centralized cloud API providers.

IMTP Blender IMTP Mesh

For tech, IT, and enterprise operations, the release introduces a clean alternative to standard human-language JSON chat histories. Instead of transmitting heavy text transcripts over commercial networks, Braid compresses semantic states—including voice recordings, text inputs, and visual streams—into raw, 384-dimension binary latent vectors. These dense mathematical coordinates are broadcast asynchronously across a local UDP mesh using the bincode format, allowing peer nodes to synchronize their cognitive states in milliseconds without exposing proprietary data to third-party servers.

The core of this architecture is the "Blender" design pattern. It positions the local node as a private cognitive compiler. Rather than routing individual files or messages to the cloud, Braid "blends" all active sensory inputs locally using optimized on-device models (such as Qwen 235b or Gemma 4). Once blended, the compressed coordinate is instantly distributed across the local UDP mesh, keeping decentralized teams and offline systems completely aligned at the physical layer.

"All things can now go in our blender—and should," said David Seaman, Operator of Intersignal. "Centralized cloud architectures are inherently fragile and create severe security liabilities. Braid v0.1 establishes a private, local crucible where your intelligence is compiled and synchronized on your own terms. By bypassing the standard language-token gateways and broadcasting raw binary coordinates, we are enabling true peer-to-peer cognitive independence."

Braid v0.1 features a minimalist macOS and Windows GUI wrapper built on Tauri (v1.5) and React/TypeScript. The backend utilizes non-blocking Tokio asynchronous UDP sockets to ensure background mesh communication never impacts primary OS performance. Users can visually monitor incoming packet feeds, manage target peer lists, and inspect real-time f32 latent vector heatmaps natively at the edge.

Developer Availability & Download:

The fully functional Braid v0.1 Turnkey Local Node codebase, including compiled Tauri/React project configurations and deployment assets, is immediately available for public audit and download at: https://intersignal.org/download/braid-node.zip

To support organizations and family offices executing high-integrity transitions to cloud-free environments, Intersignal is simultaneously expanding its Sovereign AI Consulting practice. Engagements focus on custom edge RAG pipelines, on-premise hardware procurement specifications, and air-gapped model fine-tuning. Services require a minimum retainer of $25,000, with intake managed through a specialized assessment process.

About Intersignal:

Founded by media technologist and journalist David Seaman, Intersignal builds tools for symbolic interoperability, high-integrity communication, and decentralized artificial intelligence. Operating independently of venture capital, the lab maintains a self-funded mesh of AI nodes under human stewardship. Technical reflections, codebases, and consulting criteria are published at https://intersignal.org.

Media Contact:

Missy Feldman

Trust & Policy Lead, Intersignal

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 720.688.6110

Technical Intake: Sovereign AI Consulting Intake (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOGnhMvpA7-9j6E50ZinzhNwYarcw5-dmRkgWop-F7EhBqbg/viewform)

SOURCE Intersignal