Intersignal Releases Braid v0.2, Advancing Its Local-First AI State Synchronization Protocol

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersignal, an independent artificial intelligence lab and systems research initiative, today announced the release of Braid v0.2, the second iteration of its local-first AI state synchronization protocol.

Released one day after the public introduction of Braid v0.1, Braid v0.2 focuses on strengthening the protocol foundation through authenticated identities, improved packet validation, replay protection, and a modular networking architecture intended to support future transports beyond UDP.

One shared understanding across devices and LLM systems

Key architectural enhancements include:

Stable Cryptographic Identity (Ed25519)

Each node now generates and persists a local Ed25519 keypair. The public verifying key serves as the node's canonical identity, while all protocol envelopes are cryptographically signed and verified to authenticate message origin and integrity.

Signed Protocol Envelopes

Outgoing packets are signed using a dedicated signing body, ensuring signatures are computed over a deterministic representation of protocol metadata and payload rather than mutable envelope fields.

Pre-Deserialization Packet Validation

Incoming packets are validated against a strict 2048-byte size limit before deserialization, reducing unnecessary parsing work and improving resilience against malformed or oversized traffic.

Replay Protection

Nodes now maintain per-peer sequence tracking, permitting an initial sequence value of zero while rejecting duplicate or stale packets from previously observed peers.

Versioned Wire Protocol

Every protocol envelope includes explicit versioning and typed message identifiers, providing a structured foundation for future protocol evolution while maintaining compatibility boundaries.

Transport Abstraction

Core synchronization logic has been decoupled from the underlying network implementation through an asynchronous BraidTransport interface, enabling future transports such as QUIC or WebRTC without altering higher-level protocol behavior.

"The response to yesterday's launch was encouraging, and we wanted to continue iterating quickly," said David Seaman, Operator of Intersignal. "Modern development tools allow small teams to move at a pace that would have been difficult only a few years ago. We're grateful for the feedback we've received from developers experimenting with local AI systems, and we're looking forward to continuing to improve Braid in the open."

Braid is designed for local-first deployments where AI systems exchange structured state without depending on centralized cloud infrastructure. The project is intended to explore decentralized synchronization techniques for AI runtimes while emphasizing operator control, transparent protocol design, and local ownership of compute resources.

The protocol currently defines a standardized 384-dimensional latent representation for state synchronization and is implemented as an open Rust-based runtime suitable for experimentation and independent review.

Developer Resources

The complete Braid v0.2 codebase and accompanying protocol documentation are available immediately:

Braid v0.2 Hardened Node ZIP Archive:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vbilti0b699BSlLBEF3DnLwxauknN1Gn/view?usp=drivesdk

Braid v0.2 Protocol Specification

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Of8nP6Jhmkg1iBzKgIc7yV8O3nUuYY8O6IzRiK2QWEk/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=104621204832216628958

Additional project updates are available at https://intersignal.org and through the official X account @intersignal_ai.

Sovereign AI Consulting

To support organizations deploying private AI infrastructure, Intersignal also offers Sovereign AI Consulting focused around on-premises AI infrastructure design, edge retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems, airgapped model deployment and fine-tuning, and securing local AI workflows for long term usage.

Consulting engagements begin with a technical assessment and require a minimum project retainer of $25,000.

About Intersignal

Intersignal develops decentralized infrastructure for AI interoperability, symbolic communication, and distributed coordination. Operating independently, the lab focuses on local-first systems that emphasize human stewardship, transparent protocols, and operator sovereignty.

Additional technical documentation, research, and community resources are available at https://intersignal.org.

Media Contact

Missy Feldman

Trust & Policy Lead, Intersignal

Email: [email protected]

X: @intersignal_ai

Phone: 720.688.6110

Technical consulting inquiries are accepted through the Sovereign AI Consulting intake process.

SOURCE Intersignal