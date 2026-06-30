InterVenn Biosciences and Aranscia Expand Commercialization Partnership for GlycoKnow™ Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Test

Aranscia's Technology Platform to Accelerate InterVenn's Research and Commercialization Initiatives

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVenn Biosciences, a life sciences company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions, and Aranscia, a global provider of award-winning clinical workflow and diagnostic technology solutions, today announced an expansion of their commercialization partnership to broaden access to InterVenn's flagship GlycoKnow™ Ovarian cancer diagnostic test for clinicians and researchers.

InterVenn Biosciences Logo

Aranscia and InterVenn previously announced a multi-year partnership providing InterVenn with access to Aranscia's platform of clinical workflow software solutions, including Spesana and 2bPrecise, to drive commercialization of GlycoKnow Ovarian. The expanded scope broadens access to InterVenn's diagnostic solutions across Aranscia's expansive network of health systems, multi-site women's health and oncology groups, and individual physicians. Additional Aranscia platform solutions will also help to improve the fidelity and efficiency of supporting insights for InterVenn's research studies in concert with a growing base of clinical partners, including the delivery of longitudinal insights at the point of care.

"We're pleased to reach these milestones with the Aranscia team and expand our commercialization efforts for GlycoKnow Ovarian," said Andrew Quong, CEO of InterVenn. "The Aranscia team is an ideal partner that understands and addresses tactical gaps in existing clinical workflows. In addition, Aranscia's technology platform helps to eliminate the friction in physician adoption, which is critical for executing clinical studies that support the value and utility of novel diagnostics in positively impacting a patient's care journey."

GlycoKnow Ovarian is a proprietary blood-based liquid biopsy test that helps clinicians distinguish ovarian cancer from benign pelvic masses. By helping to distinguish the 80% of pelvic masses that are benign through a non-invasive blood test, GlycoKnow Ovarian can improve risk stratification and support surgical decision making, helping clinicians determine the most appropriate care as quickly as possible, potentially reducing unnecessary procedures and associated complications. GlycoKnow Ovarian is available from InterVenn as a laboratory-developed test. For more information on GlycoKnow Ovarian, or to inquire about participating in InterVenn's early access program for this ovarian cancer test, please visit https://intervenn.com/products/.

"The pace at which we have advanced our technical and commercial partnership with InterVenn from vision to production underscores Aranscia's proven commitment to speed-to-value in precision medicine," said Bryon Cipriani, CEO of Aranscia. "This is only the beginning of what we believe will be a strong long-term relationship that will help bring the benefit of glycoproteomics into practice for providers, researchers, and most importantly, the patients they serve."

About GlycoKnow™ Ovarian

GlycoKnow™ Ovarian is a proprietary blood-based test measuring serum glycopeptides, combined with an algorithm to assess the likelihood of malignancy. It is a laboratory-developed test (LDT) intended for use in women 18 years of age or older with a documented pelvic/adnexal mass for which surgical intervention is being considered. The test provides an assessment of the likelihood of malignancy to assist in clinical decision making. It is intended for use as an adjunct to, not a replacement for, standard clinical and radiological evaluation. It is not intended for use as a screening test for the general population or as a standalone diagnostic. GlycoKnow Ovarian is currently available through select clinical partners and early access programs. InterVenn is currently working to expand commercial access and coverage.

InterVenn's clinical laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) to perform high complexity clinical laboratory testing and complies with College of American Pathologists (CAP) Proficiency Testing requirements. The GlycoKnow Ovarian test was developed and its performance characteristics were determined by InterVenn. The GlycoKnow Ovarian test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn Biosciences is advancing precision medicine through glycoproteomics—an innovative approach that reveals critical biological signals traditional genomics and proteomics cannot see. By leveraging artificial intelligence and deep glycoproteomic analysis, InterVenn maps the glycoprotein control points that orchestrate disease progression, enabling earlier detection, more precise clinical insights, and improved patient outcomes. InterVenn's mission is to unlock the full potential of the glycoproteome to transform diagnostics and personalize patient care across women's health, oncology, and other complex diseases. To learn more, visit intervenn.com.

About Aranscia

Aranscia delivers world-class diagnostic software, services, and testing innovations that help clinicians improve care outcomes. The Aranscia portfolio of companies, which includes 2bPrecise, AccessDx Laboratory, Spesana, and YouScript, have extensive practical expertise in molecular diagnostics, genomics, and digital-first clinical workflows. Aranscia enables clinical organizations to effectively utilize precision diagnostics for turnkey programs in fields such as pharmacogenomics, infectious disease management, precision oncology, and genetic screening. With a dual focus on simplicity and scalability, Aranscia's portfolio companies are the ideal partner for long-term, value-based precision medicine initiatives. For more, visit https://www.aranscia.com/.

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