InterVenn Biosciences Partners with Aranscia to Accelerate Commercialization of GlycoKnow™ Non-Invasive Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Test

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVenn Biosciences, a precision diagnostics company advancing liquid biopsy with glycoproteomics, and Aranscia, a global provider of award-winning clinical workflow and diagnostic technology solutions, today announced a partnership where Aranscia technical and laboratory resources will help to facilitate clinical workflows and expand the availability of InterVenn's flagship GlycoKnow™ Ovarian cancer diagnostic test.

Under this multi-year partnership, the Aranscia suite of software solutions, including Spesana and 2bPrecise, will provide InterVenn with software-based, electronic-medical-record (EMR)-agnostic clinical workflow utilities, facilitating InterVenn's delivery of diagnostic results and insights within a wide range of women's health, oncology, and health system care settings. Additionally, AccessDx Laboratory, also an Aranscia company, will provide InterVenn with logistical program support resources. Aranscia solutions currently support thousands of discrete client groups, including leading health systems, municipalities, Accountable Care Organizations, and multi-provider organizations.

"We're pleased to be partnering with the Aranscia team in our mission to improve the care and treatment journey for all who may benefit from the insights afforded by GlycoKnow Ovarian and potential additional GlycoKnow tests in the future," said Andrew Quong, CEO of InterVenn. "Aranscia's legacy of enabling end-to-end personalized diagnostic programs, as well as their demonstrated capabilities in serving the unique needs of those in oncology and women's health, make them an ideal collaborator and partner in our mission to advance care through our innovations in glycoproteomics."

GlycoKnow Ovarian is a proprietary blood-based liquid biopsy test that helps distinguish ovarian cancer from benign pelvic masses. By helping to distinguish the 80% of pelvic masses that are benign through a non-invasive blood test, GlycoKnow Ovarian enables clinicians and the women they treat to receive the most appropriate care as quickly as possible, while also helping to reduce unnecessary procedures and associated complications. GlycoKnow Ovarian is available from InterVenn as a laboratory-developed test. For more information on GlycoKnow Ovarian, or to inquire about participating in InterVenn's early access program for this ovarian cancer test, please visit https://intervenn.com/products/.

"We're proud to support InterVenn's mission to accelerate the efficiency of detection and care in the battle against ovarian cancer," said Bryon Cipriani, CEO of Aranscia. "This partnership builds upon the foundational efforts and platform assets of the Aranscia family of companies to democratize access to the power of precision care, and will benefit from our extensive experience in commercialization to help InterVenn deliver actionable intelligence at the point of care."

InterVenn Biosciences decodes the human glycoproteome as a rich source of biological insight to advance personalized, predictive, and preventative care. InterVenn has pioneered a proprietary technology platform, GlycoVision™, to tap into this layer of biology through AI and machine learning at a clinically meaningful scale. InterVenn has become a key partner to patients, physicians, researchers, and biopharma organizations navigating the frontier of glycoproteins and their relevance in human health and disease. InterVenn's glycoproteomic insights help inform decisions about disease detection, treatment strategies, and research priorities. For more information about InterVenn, visit https://intervenn.com.

Aranscia delivers world-class diagnostic software, services, and testing innovations that help clinicians improve care outcomes. The Aranscia portfolio of companies, which includes 2bPrecise, AccessDx Laboratory, Spesana, and YouScript, have extensive practical expertise in molecular diagnostics, genomics, and digital-first clinical workflows. Aranscia enables clinical organizations to effectively utilize precision diagnostics for turnkey programs in fields such as pharmacogenomics, infectious disease management, precision oncology, and genetic screening. With a dual focus on simplicity and scalability, Aranscia's portfolio companies are the ideal partner for long-term, value-based precision medicine initiatives. For more, visit https://www.aranscia.com/.

