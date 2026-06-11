The joint venture combines BEN's enterprise conversational AI with INTERVENT's clinically validated health coaching programs, which have been used to serve more than 2 million individuals, including through 150+ medical centers and Fortune 100 employers.

WILMINGTON, Del. and SAVANNAH, Ga., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) ("BEN" or the "Company"), a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence for the engagement layer of AI, and INTERVENT International ("INTERVENT"), a physician-led provider of evidence-based health coaching and population health solutions, today announced the launch of INTERVENT Health AI, Inc., a jointly owned venture designed to commercialize AI-powered health coaching and chronic disease management solutions built on more than 25 years of clinically validated telehealth coaching experience.

INTERVENT International and Brand Engagement Network Launch INTERVENT Health AI, Inc., Combining 25+ Years of Clinically Validated Health Coaching with Enterprise-Grade Conversational AI

While many AI healthcare applications rely primarily on publicly available information to answer questions, INTERVENT Health AI is being built on more than 25 years of clinically validated health coaching methodologies designed to drive measurable behavior change and favorable long-term health outcomes. According to information provided by INTERVENT, its programs have been used to serve more than two million individuals and are supported by more than 120 published scientific abstracts and manuscripts, including studies conducted across more than 150 medical centers with funding from organizations such as the NIH, PCORI, and the Public Health Agency of Canada. Through INTERVENT Health AI, BEN's conversational AI is expected to help scale these evidence-based coaching systems to broader populations and new healthcare markets.

INTERVENT Health AI, Inc., is structured as a 50/50 joint venture. INTERVENT contributes its clinically validated coaching methodologies, proprietary care pathways, behavior change content, and healthcare datasets, while BEN contributes its conversational AI, enterprise AI systems, and related intellectual property, each through long-term licensing and services arrangements. BEN is expected to generate revenue through software licensing, deployment, and commercialization services and to serve as the exclusive AI software provider for North American operations for an initial five-year term, subject to agreed performance milestones.

"We believe the next generation of healthcare AI will be built on trusted clinical methodologies, real-world outcomes data, and scalable AI infrastructure," said Tyler Luck, Chief Executive Officer of BEN. "INTERVENT has spent more than two decades developing and validating coaching systems designed to improve health outcomes. BEN's role is to help transform those proven systems into AI-powered solutions that can be deployed more broadly, more efficiently, and across a wider range of healthcare and commercial settings."



INTERVENT's programs have demonstrated impressive outcomes across employer, payer, and healthcare system markets, including improvements in cardiovascular risk factors, health behaviors, and chronic disease-related markers. Published studies have linked INTERVENT's programs to reductions in major adverse cardiovascular events and favorable return-on-investment outcomes for employers, as well as clinically meaningful improvements in measures associated with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. According to information provided by INTERVENT, these outcomes are supported by a research-grade, HIPAA-compliant database of millions of deidentified structured health record data points and hundreds of thousands of telehealth coaching interactions, linked to longitudinal patient outcomes.

"For decades, INTERVENT has focused on developing, testing, and implementing evidence-based coaching systems designed to achieve favorable long-term health outcomes," said Dr. Neil Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of INTERVENT and newly appointed Chairman of INTERVENT Health AI. "By combining that foundation with BEN's conversational AI technologies, we believe INTERVENT Health AI can help expand access to even more innovative, scalable, and cost-effective behaviorally oriented healthcare support in an unprecedented manner."



INTERVENT Health AI will serve employers, insurers, healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, remote patient monitoring providers, wellness organizations, and other healthcare stakeholders across North America, Latin America, Africa, and certain other geographies, building on existing relationships maintained by both INTERVENT and BEN. BEN expects to generate revenue through its ownership interest in the venture, as well as through software licensing, deployment, and ongoing commercialization services, while retaining ownership of its core artificial intelligence technologies and related intellectual property.

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ("BEN") builds secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence for the engagement layer of AI, where people interact with systems and actions occur. Powered by BEN's proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™), BEN's technology enables conversational AI interactions that connect human intent to organizational data, workflows, and real-world outcomes. BEN's AI operates within secure closed-loop environments using approved organizational data and built-in governance and compliance controls. Trusted by organizations operating in regulated and high-impact industries, BEN helps bring AI into real operational settings where engagement drives outcomes and accountability matters.

For more information, visit Brand Engagement Network.

About INTERVENT International

INTERVENT International is a physician-led, global provider of digital health coaching and population health management solutions. Founded in 1997, INTERVENT develops and delivers evidence-based, technology-enabled programs designed to support the prevention and management of chronic disease across diverse populations. According to information provided by INTERVENT, its programs have served more than 2 million individuals globally and have been validated by more than 120 published scientific abstracts and manuscripts, including independent third-party research.

For more information, visit INTERVENT International.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the agreement with INTERVENT, the development and commercialization of AI-driven health coaching solutions, anticipated licensing and revenue opportunities, future enterprise deployments, commercialization activities, anticipated applications of BEN's technologies, expected market demand, and the capabilities or performance of AI-enabled healthcare engagement systems. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, successful execution of the initiative, customer adoption, product development timelines, regulatory and healthcare compliance considerations, commercialization outcomes, financing conditions, intellectual property protection, and general economic and market conditions. BEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)