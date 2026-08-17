Introducing Alvys Foundry: Customizable AI Agents Built Natively into TMS

Freight teams can build AI agents to automate detention tracking, status updates, document intake and load building, with Alvys support.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvys, a modern transportation management system (TMS) built for freight carriers, brokers and hybrid carrier-brokers, today introduced Alvys Foundry. Alvys Foundry is an agentic AI platform that lets freight teams deploy pre-built or custom AI agents inside the TMS they already run, not through a third-party automation layer stitched on top of their most sensitive data.

Alvys

The launch delivers on the AI roadmap Alvys outlined when it raised $40 million in Series B funding in September 2025, a round led by RTP Global to put AI at the core of its platform. The company also announced that its TMS will now be accessible to fleets of all sizes, democratizing freight technology for owner-operators and smaller freight carriers alongside the larger trucking companies they have always supported.

Alvys Foundry offers customers three paths to adoption: agents that customers build themselves, pre-built agents, or custom agents built by Alvys. The platform includes more than 20 pre-built agent templates covering common workflows. For more specific operations, Alvys engineers work directly with customers to build and tune agents, removing the need for in-house engineering teams. Customers can also build their own agents directly on the platform, keeping full control of how automation runs in their operation.

"Foundry is not AI for show. It is AI with a job description," said Carlos M. Llanes Jr., Founder & CEO, Spartan Carrier Group. "For Spartan, Alvys Foundry feels like having our own R&D team embedded inside the operation without having to build one ourselves. It helps remove the manual friction from freight so our people can stay focused on judgment, service, and elite execution."

"Over the past year, we've watched how our customers were actually adopting AI; where it helped, where it stalled, and where the hype left operators with more tools and more logins instead of more capacity," said Nick Darman, CEO. "Alvys Foundry is the answer to what we saw. A way to meet customers at every step of their modernization journey by adapting automation and AI to their existing SOPs, rules and operating preferences, with the operator holding all the control, not replaced by a black box."

Built with customers, not for them

Most AI providers entering logistics build agents on behalf of their customers. Their engineers write the logic, their teams hold the operating knowledge, and the customer stays dependent on the vendor for every change that follows. Alvys is taking the opposite approach. Alvys Foundry hands operators the building blocks, the integrations, and the business logic, and trains their teams to assemble agents on their own. Pre-built agents remain available for companies that prefer them.

"I lived the other version of this as a trucking company owner," Darman said. "Vendors got me started, then charged for every customization, every report, every integration. They held the keys, and leaving was a struggle. We are building Alvys Foundry so our customers hold the keys instead. The user should hold the power, not the vendor."

Built in, not bolted on

To do real work and be useful, an agentic platform needs lane history, customer rules, documents, margins, appointments, exceptions and operating context. For most transportation management systems, opening that data to an outside agent platform creates security and reliability concerns.

Alvys Foundry was built in-house to avoid that problem. The platform sits atop Alvys' existing data infrastructure, more than 120 integrations, native EDI connections to hundreds of shippers, and a SOC 2-compliant security foundation. It builds on AI already running throughout the platform, including Insights, an AI chat and report builder; Intel, real-time weather and load alerts; and AI-assisted load creation. Alvys also maintains enterprise agreements with leading model providers, so customer data is not used to train public models.

Alvys Foundry includes Agent Shield, a governance layer that logs agent activity, keeps actions traceable, and routes high-impact decisions for human approval.

Built to Scale

Alvys Foundry targets the manual work that still ties up freight teams. Early examples include check-call automation, invoice and settlement prep, and track-and-trace exceptions. Alvys Foundry also includes an intelligent model picker that selects the most cost-efficient large language model for each task, helping control compute costs as usage grows.

Many freight companies understand the promise of AI but do not have the time, technical staff, or risk tolerance to manage agents on their own. Foundry gives carriers and brokers a practical path: describe the workflow, test it safely, deploy it with guardrails, and keep human approval where it matters. Because operators adopt AI in stages, Alvys Foundry is built to scale up, not to be switched on all at once. Teams start with an agent template, prove the value on one job, and expand as trust grows.

Alvys Foundry was first revealed at Alvys's June 17 Customer Advisory Board meeting, where the initial customer cohort quickly filled. The Foundry waitlist for the second cohort is now open. To learn more, visit alvys.com/foundry

About Alvys

Alvys is the AI-first TMS for carriers, brokers, and hybrid operations. Founded in 2020, Alvys replaces outdated systems, bringing dispatch, tracking, native EDI, driver management, and accounting into one connected platform. Built by people who came from freight, Alvys uses AI and automation to cut manual work, so companies move more freight without adding headcount. Today Alvys powers some of the most advanced trucking companies in North America. The platform moves $7B+ in freight each year, and is backed by $77 Million in total funding. Learn more at www.alvys.com.

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SOURCE Alvys Foundry