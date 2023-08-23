Introducing Crack The Orange: Empowerment Through Bitcoin Knowledge

KAMPALA, Uganada, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlocking the potential of Bitcoin and financial empowerment, Bitcoin for Fairness launches an innovative online learning program, Crack The Orange, targeting aspiring educators and the public. With a dual mission to share invaluable Bitcoin insights and cultivate empowered community leaders, the program offers an in-depth journey into the world of the first and most prominent digital currency, Bitcoin. In a sensory overload of educational resources, Crack The Orange stands out by providing exclusive access to tailor-made courses, enhancing engagement through live calls and discussions within a vibrant learner community. With over 75 videos, transcripts, links, and tutorials, participants delve into secure Bitcoin use, supported by quizzes and complimentary bitcoin for accelerated learning. Members gain perpetual access to premium content, including live Q&A sessions featuring Bitcoin educator Anita Posch and other industry thought leaders, fostering knowledge exchange and meaningful connections.

Crack The Orange's impact extends beyond membership. Scholarships grant Global South Bitcoin educators and community builders access to transformative education, breaking global financial barriers. Successful candidates embark on a year-long journey, culminating in a Certificate of Completion endorsed by Anita Posch and Bitcoin for Fairness. This credential paves the way to becoming a "Certified Bitcoin Professional'' through the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4), equipping individuals to leverage Bitcoin technology professionally.

Companies and individuals can support the Crack The Orange scholarship program by donating course seats. Some companies and industry players have already expressed commitment to supporting the program.

Crack The Orange demonstrates a visionary commitment to empowering people's digital futures while safeguarding privacy and autonomy. This platform strives towards a future where Bitcoin's complexities are demystified, communities are empowered, and education is the main driver of transformative change.

