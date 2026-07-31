Introducing Living Well: A Free, Evidence-Based Whole Health Column from Southern California University of Health Sciences

Inaugural article explores the hidden ways stress affects the body and offers practical, evidence-based guidance for healthier living.

WHITTIER, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) has launched Living Well, a new public education column designed to help readers better understand their health through practical, evidence-based guidance from the university's faculty and clinical experts. Through monthly articles written by SCU experts, Living Well will translate the latest health science into practical guidance readers can use in their everyday lives.

The inaugural column, "Why Stress Feels Worse Than Ever—and What it Does to the Body" explores why stress has become so prevalent in modern life, what chronic stress does to nearly every major body system—from the brain and heart to digestion, sleep, immunity, and chronic pain—and what readers can do to better protect their long-term health.

"Stress isn't just something we feel emotionally—it triggers measurable biological changes throughout the body," says Russell Greenfield, MD, a faculty member in the Doctor of Whole Health Leadership Program at Southern California University of Health Sciences in Whittier. "The brain interprets pressure as a potential threat, and the body responds by activating systems designed to help us survive."

Unlike many health resources that focus on treating individual symptoms, Living Well reflects SCU's Whole Health approach by helping readers understand how physical, mental, interpersonal, environmental, and lifestyle factors all work together to influence overall well-being and quality of life.

Future columns will cover a range of timely health topics and evidence-based strategies that help individuals and families live healthier, happier, more fulfilled lives.

The full inaugural column, "What Stress Does to Your Body," is available at:

https://www.scuhs.edu/scu-news/what-stress-does-to-your-body/

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences