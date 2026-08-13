Introducing Lucid Gravity GT-S: A New Expression of Performance, Luxury and Versatility

With 1,070 horsepower, Lucid Gravity GT-S is America's most powerful three-row SUV, sprinting from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds. Its standard Lucid's Dynamic Handling Package enhances agility, stability, and ride comfort with independent rear-wheel steering and an adaptive three-chamber air suspension that lowers the vehicle at speed.

Lucid Gravity GT-S pairs supercar performance with seating for up to seven adults, generous cargo capacity, and an advanced technology platform that defines every Lucid vehicle. The result is a luxury SUV that combines extraordinary capability with the comfort and versatility customers use every day.

"With Lucid Gravity GT-S, we've created a more expressive and exhilarating interpretation of the Gravity SUV," said Derek Jenkins, Chief Creative Officer at Lucid. "It combines extraordinary performance with the comfort, space, and versatility that define Gravity, delivering an exceptional experience for our customers that is uniquely Lucid."

Lucid Gravity GT-S will make its global debut during Monterey Car Week, one of the world's foremost celebrations of automotive design, luxury, and performance. Displayed alongside Lucid Air Sapphire in the Concours Village at Pebble Beach, Lucid Gravity GT-S demonstrates how Lucid continues to expand the boundaries of what a luxury electric vehicle can be.

Distinctive GT-S Design

Lucid Gravity GT-S introduces unique design elements, including blue exterior accents, painted blue brake calipers, and more. Inside, its Mojave PurLuxe Premium interior features blue stitching and piping across the first and second rows, blue seatbelts, blue stitching on the steering wheel, door armrests, and front center armrest. Additional interior details include blue seatbelts, a blue steering wheel marker and Lucid Bear logo embossing on the front seat headrests.

Full details about standard and optional features are available through the Design Yours Configurator.

Pricing and Availability

Lucid Gravity GT-S will be available exclusively in the United States and is priced from $125,900 USD, excluding tax, title, license, options, destination, and documentation fees. A Tahoe leather interior option is priced at $1,300, and destination and delivery is $1,850.

Orders open today.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and assembles at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Lucid Motors