Lucid Gravity Touring: The Luxury Electric SUV Designed Without Compromise, Now Starting at $79,900

"The Lucid Gravity Touring unlocks a new audience for the Lucid brand in the broad and critical SUV segment," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. "There's not another SUV in its segment that can deliver the combination of range, interior space, and driving performance found in the Lucid Gravity Touring."

Expanding the Gravity Model Lineup

Lucid Gravity redefines the SUV category with a clean-sheet design enabled by Lucid's proprietary EV technology. Lucid Gravity Touring offers the practicality of a full-size SUV within the footprint of a mid-size, seating up to seven adults and delivering game-changing versatility.

Built on the same platform as the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, Lucid Gravity Touring features Lucid's high-efficiency battery and powertrain architecture, advanced vehicle dynamics, and native NACS compatibility for ultra-fast charging. With an 89kWh battery pack, Lucid Gravity Touring achieves an EPA-estimated range of up to 337 miles.2

Charging is seamless with access to more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers, thousands of Electrify America DC fast-charging connectors, and a multitude of additional DC fast-charging stations across North America. Lucid Gravity Touring can charge at speeds up to 300 kW at 1000V DC fast chargers to add 200 miles in 15 minutes. When connected to a Tesla Supercharger, Lucid Gravity Touring can charge at up to 220 kW thanks to Lucid's proprietary rear motor drive unit boost charging capability, which boosts the 500V station voltage to match the high voltage of the Lucid battery pack.

Performance Meets Lifestyle Capability

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Lucid Gravity Touring delivers up to 560 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds. Standard air suspension and an optional Dynamic Handling Package delivers refined ride quality and agile handling.

Interior configurations include five- and seven-seat layouts with up to 120 cubic feet of adaptable cargo space in the five-seat configuration. Customers can choose from six exterior colors and wheel designs ranging from 20 to 23 inches. The standard Stealth Appearance features dark polished finishes, while the optional Platinum Appearance adds bright silver accents.

The Lucid Experience

The Lucid Gravity Touring inherits the bold design and human-centric technology of the Grand Touring, including:

Clearview Cockpit : A 34-inch curved 6K OLED display, for driver visibility.

: A 34-inch curved 6K OLED display, for driver visibility. Lucid UX 3.0 + Over-the-Air Updates : A software-defined experience that evolves over time.

: A software-defined experience that evolves over time. DreamDrive 2 Pro (Optional): Lucid's most advanced driver-assistance system with 32 onboard sensors.

The Lucid Gravity Touring can be configured at lucidmotors.com/configure/gravity.

Los Angeles International Auto Show

Lucid Gravity Touring will make its public debut at the 2025 Los Angeles International Auto Show, November 21–30. Attendees can experience the Lucid Gravity Touring, Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, and Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid's South Hall activation. Demo drives will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn more at https://lucidmotors.com/events.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

1 For U.S. customers only. Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees.

2 When equipped with 20"F/21"R wheels and configured as a 2-row, 5-seat vehicle. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

