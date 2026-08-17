Introducing Olliwo, a New Brand Helping Puppy Parents Navigate the Early Days with More Confidence & Joy

Olliwo's Happy Tails and Pawsitivity kits are made for the messy, wonderful first days with your puppy.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life with a puppy is messy, funny and full of small turning points. But for many new puppy parents, knowing what to do and when to do it can feel overwhelming. Faced with endless advice and countless products, new pet parents often buy tools before they understand the why and drown in advice when things start to feel out of control.

Olliwo’s Happy Tails and Pawsitivity kits are made for the messy, wonderful first days with your puppy.

That's where Olliwo comes in, a new brand created to bring clarity and confidence to the early days of puppy parenthood. Olliwo's thoughtfully curated, behavior-focused kits bring simple tools with clear, easy-to-follow guidance designed to help new puppy parents build everyday routines, channel natural puppy behaviors and support the development of calm, confidence and lasting habits.

Designed specifically for first-time puppy parents, each Olliwo kit supports a different stage of life with a new puppy, giving pet parents a simple place to start and the tools to help them feel more confident along the way.

Olliwo offers two kits for new puppy parents: the Pawsitivity kit and Happy Tails kit.

The Pawsitivity Kit supports the skills puppies use to handle everyday life. Settling their body and energy, it works with instincts every puppy already uses each day at home. Chewing, licking, nesting, staying close, there's nothing in this kit that asks for a result, it simply gives puppies space to practice and grow, one calm moment at a time.

Included in the Pawsitivity kit is:

Chew-wo: a rewarding chew that supports focus and calm

a rewarding chew that supports focus and calm Lick Mat: for slow, steady effort that helps calm the body

for slow, steady effort that helps calm the body Snuggl Blanket: for familiar rest cues and safe places

The Happy Tails Kit helps build foundations any puppy will carry into everyday life such as confidence, focus, connection and trust. Everything included in this kit works with instincts puppies already uses each day, and with this kit, puppy parents aren't training behaviors, but rather shaping habits through the moments they share together.

Included in the Happy Tails kit is:

Tug-wo Toy : for shared play that builds confidence and trust

: for shared play that builds confidence and trust Explorer Mat : for sniffing, thinking and building focus

: for sniffing, thinking and building focus Treat Pouch: for noticing and rewarding good choices daily

Olliwo kits are designed for first-time puppy parents as much as experienced owners. Each kit comes with simple, pocket-sized guidance called the "Good Guide", that show exactly how to use the Olliwo tools in everyday life with a puppy. Each card breaks things down into clear, practical steps, explaining what to do and why it works.

The Olliwo products included in each kit are made from durable, natural rubber and dog-friendly fabrics designed for everyday use. Every material is chosen to be safe, practical and long-lasting, so puppies can chew, lick, play and explore while puppy parents feel confident that they're using tools built to stand up to real life.

Olliwo's Happy Tails Kit and Pawsitivity Kit are offered in sizes Small and Large to accommodate all dog breeds and sizes. Each Olliwo kit retails for $89.99, and can be purchased at olliwo.com, or on Amazon.

SOURCE Olliwo