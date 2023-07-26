Introducing the It's OVER. End Discrimination NOW. Movement.

Championing Equality and Justice for All

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a transformative movement emerges, spearheading the battle against discrimination and inequality as a form of abuse. It's OVER. End Discrimination NOW., founded by the courageous mother-daughter duo Tamara Friedman and Kira Ayla, stands firm in their mission to empower those who have felt powerless, ashamed, and hopeless due to discrimination, striving to restore their sense of self-identity.

Discrimination and inequality have plagued societies for too long, leaving countless individuals to endure the harsh realities of mistreatment and bias. The founders of It's OVER., fueled by their shared determination to create lasting change, rally behind a simple but profound belief: when human rights are violated, all people should care.

"Nothing is changing. In fact, these social injustices are worsening. We wonder who isn't being affected by these antiquated practices – practices that should never have existed, to begin with," Kira, co-founder of It's OVER. said. "If these injustices do not end, we all, including future generations, will see discrimination and inequality continue in our society."

"Our decision to ignite this movement stemmed from witnessing the enduring suffering caused by discrimination. Our goal is to empower the marginalized, restore their dignity, and create a world where everyone's voice is heard and valued. Together, we strive to break the cycle of discrimination and inequality for good," Tamara, co-founder of It's OVER. said.

Tamara and Kira are driven by a shared vision where every person has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and lead lives filled with happiness, equality, and respect. They firmly believe that the cycle of discrimination and inequality can be broken for all people and future generations. Their dream is to ensure that every individual's voice, from infants to adults, is heard, valued, and accepted just as they are. By reclaiming their power, the movement seeks to change laws and better protect people, ultimately ending the injustices of discrimination and inequality.

About It's OVER. End Discrimination NOW.

It's OVER. End Discrimination NOW. is a powerful movement co-founded by Tamara Friedman and Kira Ayla. This mother-daughter duo is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful world where everyone can flourish, regardless of background. It's OVER. endeavors to end discrimination and inequality, recognizing them as abuse that strips individuals of their power and self-identity.

